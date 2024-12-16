Pro AV Newsmakers: Samsung Partners with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL

The year may be winding down, but the Pro AV machine certainly isn't. Hal Truax is on the move, AVI-SPL made another strategic appointment, and Samsung partners up for golf fun.

Let's get right to it.

People News

AVI-SPL Names Eric Barie as SVP of Marketing

AVI-SPL, which was once again No. 1 in SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2024, appointed Eric Barie as its new SVP of marketing. In his new role, Barie spearheads the development and implementation of the company’s B2B marketing strategy, driving growth and strengthening AVI-SPL’s position as a global leader in digital enablement solutions.

In his new role, Barie focuses on aligning AVI-SPL’s sales and marketing efforts with the company’s short and long-term growth plans. He leads the charge in creating a cohesive and unified marketing strategy to support AVI-SPL’s diverse market footprint, enabling enhanced delivery of its solutions and services on a global scale.

PCD Audio & Video Welcomes Hal Truax as Director of Sales and Marketing

PCD Audio & Video has appointed Hal Truax as its new director of sales and marketing. With more than 30 years of experience in the Pro AV industry, Truax brings leadership, strategic vision, and deep industry knowledge to the role.

He joins PCD at a pivotal moment, as the company continues to expand its reach across Northern California. His expertise will be invaluable as PCD continues to provide solutions to a diverse client base that ranges from performing arts centers to houses of worship. As director of sales and marketing, Truax will oversee PCD’s sales strategy, drive marketing initiatives, and strengthen partnerships with key stakeholders.

“PCD has a legacy of excellence and innovation that I am proud to join,” said Truax. “The company’s commitment to delivering customized AV solutions and ongoing support is unparalleled. I am excited to work with the talented team here to further elevate PCD’s presence and impact in the industry.”

Bose Professional Hires John Born

Bose Professional appointed John Born as the new product management director for ecosystems and emerging technology on the product development team. In this role, Born heads the development of groundbreaking audio technologies at Bose Professional.

With a 20-year background in product innovation and development, Born brings a wealth of experience creating customer-centric solutions to his new position. Born joins the company with a long career in audio product innovation, most recently directing product and innovation teams at Shure Incorporated. His focus on leveraging multiple technologies to create market-leading solutions aligns perfectly with the company's vision for the future.

Planar Welcomes Josh Strecker as Regional Account Manager for Southeast US

Planar welcomed Josh Strecker as regional account manager for Southeast United States. Strecker is responsible for Planar sales efforts in Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and the Florida Panhandle. He joins Planar after nearly 10 years at T1V, where he held roles in project management, technical sales and sales. During his tenure at T1V, he worked extensively with Planar, developing a deep knowledge of display technology that he will leverage in his new role with Planar reseller partners and customers.

RF Venue appoints Ahren Hartman as Chief Technology Officer

RF Venue named Ahren Hartman as chief technology officer. Hartman is tasked with spearheading RF Venue’s technology strategy, overseeing engineering and driving the creation of wireless audio products.

Hartman brings over three decades of experience in the pro audio industry, with a strong focus on professional wireless audio systems. He has a distinguished track record of successfully developing and launching innovative products, while holding two patents related to wireless audio systems. Prior to joining RF Venue, Hartman held leadership positions at Shure Incorporated, where he played a key role in the development of groundbreaking wireless microphone and in-ear monitoring technologies. He also worked on microphone spectrum policy with the Federal Communications Commission, in addition to leading Shure’s global quality division.

3G Productions Names New National Director of Business Development

West Coast-based live event production and systems integration services provider 3G Productions has appointed Jennifer Moore to the newly created post of national director of business development. In her new role, she is now overseeing the company’s nationwide touring business and leading its sales team growth as 3G expands into new markets moving forward.

Moore officially joined 3G Productions in mid-November. Forging and fostering relationships with touring acts, creative directors, lighting designers, production managers, and major promoters, her primary initiative is to build the company’s national presence as a full-service production company for tours and large-scale one-off live events, including festivals and corporate gatherings. She is also working closely with 3G’s executive team on the company’s marketing and branding as it scales in size and reach.

Moore comes to 3G Productions with over two decades of experience, having worked at Martin Professional, 4Wall Entertainment, DCR Nashville, and most recently as an executive account manager for Upstaging.

Live Media Group Announces Ryan Jones as SVP, Internal Operations

Live Media Group has appointed former NEP Group leader Ryan Jones as SVP of internal operations. With nearly two decades of experience in engineering, operations, and management, Jones spearheads the company’s internal processes, ensuring Live Media Group remains at the forefront of production services in the live event production industry.

Jones spent 19 years at NEP Group, where he most recently served as director of systems integration, managing complex timelines, stakeholder communication, and ensuring project designs aligned with client needs. In his new role, Jones oversees internal processes, manages truck maintenance and new builds, and leads major system integration projects. He’ll also develop project budgets and schedules, ensuring deadlines and costs are met while guiding his team to achieve critical milestones efficiently. In addition, he serves on Live Media Group’s senior strategy team, helping further growth across the company.

SCT Expands UK Team with Industry Veteran

Sound Control Technologies appointed Mark Sanderson to its U.K. channel team. With over 25 years of experience in AV and UC distribution, Sanderson brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of driving growth and success for top global brands.

Sanderson’s role at SCT will focus on fostering strong relationships with channel partners, driving adoption of SCT’s advanced solutions, and delivering exceptional value to end customers. His addition underscores SCT’s commitment to growth and innovation in the AV and UC sectors.

Company News

Samsung Partners with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL

TGL presented by SoFi, the new, primetime team golf league backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports, named Samsung as an Official Screen Partner. The partnership will highlight Samsung’s leadership role in delivering quality screen experiences for fans, both in the venue or watching at home. Additionally, TGL’s custom-built SoFi Center will showcase Samsung’s commercial-grade LED displays to create experiences across TGL’s season of matches beginning this January.

Samsung LED displays that will be used at SoFi Center include:

Marquee Outdoor Video Wall: A nearly 600-square-foot outdoor LED video wall will greet guests to the SoFi Center above the venue’s main entrances. Product: Samsung XRB Series Outdoor Display (5,000 nit brightness, 3.9mm).

A nearly 600-square-foot outdoor LED video wall will greet guests to the SoFi Center above the venue’s main entrances. Product: Samsung XRB Series Outdoor Display (5,000 nit brightness, 3.9mm). Field of Play Video Boards: On each side of TGL’s massive projection screen used for competition will be two nearly 1,250-square-foot LED video boards. These state-of-the-art Samsung screens will showcase match scoring, shot statistics and hole overviews. Product: Samsung VMR Series Indoor Display (1,000 nit brightness, 2.9mm).

On each side of TGL’s massive projection screen used for competition will be two nearly 1,250-square-foot LED video boards. These state-of-the-art Samsung screens will showcase match scoring, shot statistics and hole overviews. Product: Samsung VMR Series Indoor Display (1,000 nit brightness, 2.9mm). Field of Play Ribbon Boards: TGL’s field of play will be surrounded by nearly 900 linear feet of LED ribbon boards at the field level and upper levels. These ribbon boards will add to the unique visual experience of TGL’s competition and provide sponsorship exposure. Product: Samsung ISC Series Indoor Display (2,000 nit brightness, 3.9mm).

TGL’s field of play will be surrounded by nearly 900 linear feet of LED ribbon boards at the field level and upper levels. These ribbon boards will add to the unique visual experience of TGL’s competition and provide sponsorship exposure. Product: Samsung ISC Series Indoor Display (2,000 nit brightness, 3.9mm). Team Benches: Indoor displays will comprise each team bench, bringing these areas to life with team branding. Product: Samsung VMR Series Indoor Display (1,000 nit brightness, 2.6mm)

Screen Innovations Partners with Xspot

Xspot Products, a provider of wire management solutions, has entered a strategic partnership with Screen Innovations. Through this partnership, Screen Innovations dealers will gain access to Xspot's comprehensive range of wire management products through the SI dealer portal. The available products include the Shades Xpack and essential refill components such as the Groove Re-Usable Wire Endpoint, Slackbox Bubble Wire Protection, XGrommet Cover, and the Quantum Locator Tool.

The partnership will enable Screen Innovations dealers to streamline their installation processes while maintaining the highest standards of quality and professionalism that both brands are known for.

Snap One Adds Qolsys and DSC to its Expanding Security Portfolio

Snap One, now part of ADI, has added Qolsys and DSC PowerG security sensors to the Snap One Partner Portal. This addition is a direct result of the integration of Snap One and ADI and strengthens the company’s security offering. Snap One customers now have additional buying and integration options to help expand their business, while providing complete solutions and additional support to their end customers.

Snap One customers can now access a wide range of security panels and sensors from Qolsys, a security and smart home technology provider for residential and commercial markets. DSC is a provider of security sensors, including the PowerG wireless technology that is paired to the Qolsys panel lineup. This lineup, combined with third-party device compatibility, enables customers to customize a complete, future-proofed security solution for any residential or commercial project.

The entire line of Qolsys Panels integrates easily with the Control4 platform, allowing these products to operate as part of a complete, unified smart home system. Additionally, Qolsys Panels and select DSC sensors utilize Alarm.com’s backend platform for alarm transport, remote monitoring and control capabilities. This makes integration and installation simple for integrators who are interested in adding these new brands to their projects.