SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2024

Every summer, SCN asks integrators to help us provide a snapshot of the industry. The information they share allows us to create this list and showcase some of the top companies that deliver Pro AV solutions to a variety of vertical markets around the world. Rankings are based on the projected revenue from commercial AV systems installations for the current year.

Our top four entries haven't changed from last year, and three of the companies—AVI-SPL, Ricoh, and AVI Systems—reported higher projected revenue for 2024. EOS IT Solutions and IES Communications made big jumps to land in the top 10. Solotech and Solutionz both had higher revenues and more installations, keeping them in the top 10. Paladin Technologies added revenue and installations to vault into the top 10 ahead of Kinly, which reported improved revenue but fewer installations compared to 2023.

So, how's business these days? At first glance, the numbers tell me it's healthy. Our Top 50 integrators are staying busy, with thousands of full-time employees delivering tens of thousands of projects in 2024.

However, revenue numbers from commercial AV systems installations are all over the place. Some Top 50 mainstays, such as Ford Audio-Video and Key Code Media, showed growth for 2024. Others, including MCA Communications and Red Thread Spaces, had dips in revenue. And the industry's billion-dollar club, which welcomed a second member last year, is once again a party of one.

It's also pretty competitive out there. For example, Advanced Systems Group showed a modest increase in revenue (from $95.2 to $95.6 million) in 2024, yet it dropped four spots on the list. Meanwhile, Yorktel reported a big increase from $86 to $170 million, but only moved up one spot. And TRITECH had a good year, with a revenue increase of $20 million, but stayed put at 19. Is it time to start asking about managed services revenue?

SCN would also like to welcome some new companies to the Top 50, such as American Sound. The company itself isn't new—it's been around since 1946—but decided to submit its information this year and landed in the top 25. Nice debut. We're always looking for new integrators to submit their information to the Top 50. If you're interested, look for our Call for Entries around Labor Day 2025 on avnetwork.com.

It's important to note that all Top 50 submissions are voluntary. All information is received directly from participating companies. After all these years, I've still yet to receive an invitation from a single integrator to drop by the office and open the books, which speaks to the wisdom of the folks in charge. But the fact that more than four dozen companies are willing to share their financials publicly indicates just how important this list remains to our industry. As always, we appreciate their participation and hope this year's Top 50 helps you better understand the current Pro AV landscape.

Check out the full SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators list here.

Ones to Watch

It’s not called the SCN Top 50 for nothing—we have to stop somewhere. But that doesn’t mean there are only 50 integrators in our industry. Here are a handful of systems Integrators that (very) narrowly missed our list but are poised to make a move into the Top 50 next year.

• HS Solutions, Washington, DC

• TVS Pro, Salt Lake City, UT

• PIVIUM, Phoenix, AZ