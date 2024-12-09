Pro AV Newsmakers: Randy Klein Joins Xyte, Plus More People on the Move

Welcome back, Pro AV Nation. It was another busy week in partnerships and people movers. Of course, the SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2024 also came out this past week and made some headlines itself.

AVI-SPL was No. 1 on the list, and also leads off our list of Pro AV Newsmakers for this week.

People News

AVI-SPL Appoints Kelly Bousman to Lead Global ESG and Sustainability

AVI-SPL appointed Kelly Bousman to the newly created position of SVP of ESG and sustainability. Bousman—who joined AVI-SPL in 1997 and has held various positions related to new business and market offerings, from e-commerce to customer marketing, preferred supplier engagement, and global brand strategy—shifts from directing AVI-SPL's global marketing strategy to owning the company's global environmental, social, and governance strategy and operationalization.

Bousman steps into her new leadership role at a pivotal time in the company's transformation, global expansion, and increasing global interest in corporate sustainability and ESG action. The inaugural AVI-SPL ESG Performance Report details the company’s ESG materiality analysis, goals, policies, and actions.

Bousman is tasked with building connections across AVI-SPL’s stakeholders to create new value through sustainability and diversity practices. She chairs a committee of global AVI-SPL business leaders and steers cross-functional workstreams to achieve AVI-SPL’s ESG Blueprint milestones across a rolling three-year time horizon.

To ensure ongoing alignment and progress, Bousman interfaces regularly with customers, employees, suppliers, and industry partners to co-create sustainability business models. This includes co-chairing the AVIXA Sustainability Advisory Group starting in 2025.

HH Audio Promotes Kyle Watson

HH Audio, part of the Headstock Group, promoted Kyle Watson to the position of divisional sales manager Europe. Kyle will be responsible for the growth of HH Audio in the territory and will work closely with the company’s European partners, leading the release of exciting new ranges and helping to determine what products should be next in development.

“I’m excited to be taking on my new responsibilities and meeting and working with our European partners," Watson said. "With a range of new HH Audio products about to be launched and ISE just around the corner, the timing couldn’t be better. I’m very much looking forward to the challenge."

Riedel Appoints Jan Eveleens as CEO of Product Division

Jan Eveleens assumed the role of CEO of the Product Division at Riedel Communications, succeeding Rik Hoerée, who has decided to step back from his position after over a decade of dedicated service with Riedel.

“Rik has been an integral part of the Riedel family since 2012, playing a vital role in shaping the company’s growth and success,” said Thomas Riedel, founder and CEO of the Riedel Group. “While we’re sad to see him go, we’re grateful that he will continue to support us throughout the leadership transition. We thank Rik for his immense contributions and wish him the very best as he takes time to recharge and spend more time with his family.”

Eveleens is a highly experienced and respected industry veteran from its own ranks to lead its Product Division. Since joining Riedel in 2018 as director of business development, Eveleens has been a driving force behind key initiatives, including the restructuring of production and purchasing operations, and has helped steer the company through global supply chain challenges.

Xyte Welcomes AV Industry Veteran Randy Klein as President of the Board

Xyte welcomed Randy Klein, former president and CEO of Crestron Electronics, as the company’s president of the Board of Directors. Klein, who previously served on Xyte’s Advisory Board, brings decades of Pro AV industry experience and a proven track record in global enterprise and residential technology growth.

Klein served as president and CEO of Crestron Electronics for a significant portion of his 31-year tenure at the company, until his retirement in 2021. Known for his dedication to innovation, Klein’s influence has left a lasting impact on the AV industry. At Xyte, Klein brings his strategic vision and market expertise to drive the company’s mission of establishing a unified industry standard for cloud-based collaboration. This includes the monitoring and management of AV devices, rooms and buildings, and advanced feature licensing.

Company News

CCS Expands into Midwest

CCS Presentation Systems has opened its newest office in the La Crosse area of Wisconsin. This expansion is a result of a strategic partnership with Wisconsin natives Eric and Kristi Pederson, whose expertise in education and technology aligns perfectly with CCS’s mission to deliver innovative AV solutions.

The Pedersons bring extensive experience in education‐focused technology integration. Together, they aim to serve K‐12 schools, higher education institutions, and organizations across Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Northern Illinois, with additional focus on enterprise, hospitality, and healthcare sectors.

The Holmen office exemplifies CCS’s growth strategy, leveraging strong local partnerships to expand its presence while maintaining the personalized service the company is known for. Eric and Kristi’s backgrounds in education and technology make them uniquely qualified to support CCS’s goals of fostering innovation and connection.

Crestron Earns SAVe Certification

Sustainability in AV (SAVe) announced that Crestron has become SAVe Certified, underscoring its commitment to environmental and social The SAVe Certification program highlighted the transformative impact of engaging representatives from several departments. Crestron employees engaged in a rich exchange of ideas, leading to innovative and forward-thinking initiatives, particularly in Product Design, which was a focal point of discussion. This collaborative spirit demonstrated the power of a unified approach to tackling sustainability challenges and created a shared sense of purpose.

Crestron has taken decisive action to integrate sustainability into its core strategy. The company has launched a series of monthly workshops, ensuring that all three pillars of sustainable development—environmental, social, and economic—are deeply embedded in its practices.

Powersoft Expands Presence with MIFA Musique

Powersoft is further expanding its distributor network by welcoming MIFA Musique as its newest distributor in Morocco. The appointment will significantly strengthen Powersoft’s presence globally and the company’s footprint in North Africa, bringing its audio solutions to a wider audience across Morocco.



Founded 29 years ago, MIFA Musique has become one of Morocco’s high-quality audio solutions provider. Powersoft. Part of the MIFA Group, which operates in three branches—mobility and leisure/entertainment, professional equipment and services—MIFA Musique operates through various locations in Casablanca, Rabat, Marrakech, Tangier, and Tetuán through company-owned stores in collaboration with authorized dealers and large retail chains.

Snap One Expands Portfolio with Yealink and Audio-Technica

Snap One, now part of ADI, has added office communication and collaboration solutions from Yealink and Audio-Technica to its product portfolio. This expansion is a direct result of the integration of Snap One and ADI and marks a strategic step into the conferencing space, further supporting customers with innovative solutions to help drive new growth opportunities across these complementary and adjacent spaces.

According to Snap One commercial market senior director Scott Normand, conferencing is currently a critical solution in high demand from customers and the addition of Yealink and Audio-Technica solutions helps meet this growing demand.

Yealink offers an extensive portfolio of office communications solutions, including office speakers, microphones, videoconferencing cameras, and several all-in-one solutions combining collaboration hardware and software. Snap One customers now have access to more than 60 Yealink SKUs in key subcategories

including PTZ Video Bars, Room Systems, Rolling 65 and 86-inch interactive displays, as well as speakers, mics, cameras, and scheduling panels.

Audio-Technica offers a full range of conferencing microphones, providing another product category for customers to consider when designing commercial office projects. Snap One customers will now have access to 94 SKUs from Audio-Technica including conferencing and boundary mics, wireless handhelds/ lavalier/ head worn mics, ceiling/ podium mics, as well as antenna/ accessories. The introduction of Audio-Technica will benefit customers by providing high-value microphone, boundary, and conferencing accessories.

