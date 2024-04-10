AVI-SPL Releases Inaugural ESG Report

AVI-SPL published its first ESG Performance Report. As an in-depth overview of AVI-SPL’s environmental, social, and governance strategy, the report lays out the Company’s sustainable transformation through its materiality analysis, baseline performance, ambitions, and impact goals. The report also highlights vital achievements and stories from 2023 that set the stage for ongoing ESG success.

The AVI-SPL ESG Performance report is based on global best practices, aligns its initiatives with five of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and discloses metrics set forth by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Boards (SASB) standards. A report appendix includes the Company’s 2023 Performance Data Tables and 2023 SASB Index.

“We see ESG as an essential path to sustainable growth," said Kelly Bousman, SVP of marketing and ESG. "Our ESG strategy creates new value for our people, our company, our communities, and our planet. I’m thrilled to share our progress and plans for further impact."

The inaugural ESG Performance Report demonstrates the company’s deepening commitment to sustainable business practices and a culture of transparency, innovation, and inclusivity. The report establishes AVI-SPL’s stakeholder-informed materiality topics and outlines its plans for improvement across these six crucial areas:

Product lifecycle management

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)

Labor practices and employee engagement

Cybersecurity

Talent development

Climate change

This is AVI-SPL’s first comprehensive look at how it integrates sustainability initiatives into its business strategy to create short- and long-term value. The report highlights how AVI-SPL has fortified its commitment to ESG by:

