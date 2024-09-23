Nanolumens, VisibilityOne, and Snap One Among This Week's Pro AV Newsmakers

Visionary and Nanolumens were among the companies making personnel moves this past week, while Absen and Juice Goose made some strategic partnerships. Here's what you may have missed in the world of Pro AV.

Most Read Stories Last Week:

People News

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Industry Expert Mark Delguidice Appointed VP of Sales at AVPros.io

(Image credit: AVPros.io)

AVPros.io appointed Mark Delguidice as the new VP of sales. Delguidice brings a distinguished career spanning 34 years in the AV industry. He began his career in AV installation in 1991, pioneering the concept of a company dedicated to providing highly skilled AV Installation Technicians. Since 2006, he has been actively volunteering with AVIXA, serving on various councils and committees, and speaking at numerous sessions and webinars. In 2010, he helped establish the Independent Technical Services Council, representing companies that subcontract and provide services to the AV industry.

"With over 30 years of experience in the Audio Video industry, Mark brings a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise," said Ciaran Hamilton, CEO of AVPros.io. "He will lead the sales division and spearhead the expansion of our service territories, particularly on the West Coast, driving growth and innovation for AVPros. I'm excited about what the future holds as we continue serving our customers with high-quality AV services."

Jarod Parish Joins Eleven Engineering R&D Design Team

(Image credit: Eleven Engineering)

Eleven Engineering welcomed Jarod Parish to the research and development design team. “Eleven Engineering’s R&D department has had to keep pace with our overall company growth the past few years,” said Rex Whitehead, Eleven Engineering EVP, sales & marketing. “Jarod’s education and experience makes him the ideal fit for helping expand our technologies and product offerings in the near and long term.”

“Eleven Engineering’s hardware and firmware development aligned with my goals after graduation, plus I enjoy the atmosphere and the culture at Eleven,” said Parish, who is based in the company’s Edmonton, AB headquarters. “I want to make a great impact, and get more involved in the technical side of our products.”

scn Newsletter A daily selection of the top stories for AV integrators, resellers and consultants. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Nanolumens Selects John Dodson to Drive Growth Across the Middle East and African Regions

(Image credit: Nanolumens)

Nanolumens welcomed John Dodson as regional business development manager for the Middle East and Africa. Based in Dubai, Dodson plays a key role in expanding Nanolumens’ presence in these dynamic markets. Dodson works closely with partners and clients across the region to bring Nanolumens’ LED solutions to various industries, from retail and transportation to entertainment and hospitality.

Dodson brings more than 35 years of experience in the audiovisual industry to his new role at Nanolumens. For the past 15 years he has been the principal of ProCon AV, an independent AV representation company. Prior to that, Dodson held the position of general manager, Middle East and Africa, for Bose Corporation, where he led business development for both professional and home entertainment segments in the region. His journey with Bose Corporation began in the U.K. subsidiary, where he initially developed the U.K. market. In 1992, Dodson transferred to Bose’s US parent company, where he was responsible for driving growth across the Middle East and Africa. Under his leadership, Bose Corporation saw significant expansion in these regions.

VisibilityOne Announces Appointment of John Elms as CEO

VisibilityOne has appointed John Elms as chief executive officer. Elms brings a wealth of experience and executive leadership in voice, video, and data communications developed during his tenure at companies such as PictureTel, Spectralink, Connexall, Critical Alert, and TigerConnect.



Most recently, Elms led Critical Alert, a provider of nurse call solutions, acquired by TigerConnect, a SaaS-based secure voice, video, and text communication platform used by leading healthcare organizations. His deep understanding of mission-critical communication technology, customer focus and his proven track record in scaling companies will be invaluable as he takes the helm at VisibilityOne.



Visionary Strengthens Technical Support

(Image credit: Visionary)

Visionary welcomes Ryan Curtright as technical support engineer to enhance in-house support and drive continued growth. In his new role, Curtright is expanding Visionary’s in-house customer service and technical support, providing expert and consistent technical guidance to integrators and end users.

Curtright brings over two decades of experience in the professional AV industry, with a background in technical roles and client-facing communication. He spent nearly 10 years in various technical and sales positions at Symetrix, followed by his work as an independent consultant. During his consultancy, he specialized in Networked Audio DSP design, including Symetrix, Xilica, Q-SYS, and Dante/AES67 devices, offering full-service DSP programming and commissioning across numerous projects. Curtright’s expertise extends to high-end AV applications, with a focus on mega-yachts. His extensive knowledge and experience ensure that networked audio DSP systems, whether land-based or at sea, are deployed efficiently, on time and within budget.

Company News

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Absen and SignNova Announce New Distribution Partnership

(Image credit: Absen)

Absen has a new distribution partnership with SignNova, a value-added distributor specializing in digital display solutions. This collaboration will further expand the availability of Absen’s LED displays across North America, catering to the Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) and Sports markets.

As a proud distributor of Absen LED displays, SignNova will offer comprehensive turnkey solutions, beginning with code review and permit procurement through assembly and installation. In addition, SignNova brings the ability to integrate architectural accents such as decorative trusses, channel letters, and both illuminated and non-illuminated signage elements to complement Absen’s digital displays, creating a cohesive and visually striking package.

Kramer Americas Offers Product Price Reductions

(Image credit: Kramer)

Kramer is offering additonal savings to the Americas market with a revised pricing structure. Capitalizing on a stabilized supply chain, improved operational efficiency and logistics, Kramer has reduced operational costs and will be passing these valuable savings directly to customers while maintaining high-quality solutions such as the new Tbus line and its Microsoft-certified MTR systems.

The considerable reductions, which can be up to 30%, includes key products across the Kramer AV portfolio, including signal management, cables, audio, control solutions, and AVoIP systems.

“Kramer has gone to great lengths to improve its operational efficiency, while ensuring that our supply chain remains the most effective and reliable in the industry," said Amit Ancikovsky, president of Kramer Americas. "By doing so we have accumulated considerable savings. As a company that always aims to put its customers first, we have decided to pass these reduced costs onto them.

“Since our recent acquitions of ZeeVee and Ashton Bentley, Kramer is able to offer a full suite of AVoIP solutions for projects of any scale. The announcement of these recent price reductions empowers our customers with even stronger reasons to select from Kramer’s comprehensive portfolio.”

Snap One Expands Security Portfolio With ProdataKey

(Image credit: Snap One)

Snap One, now part of ADI, today announced it is now distributing hardware and software solutions from ProdataKey (PDK), marking its first entry into the access control space.

PDK is the first third party brand crossing into Snap One from ADI and represents one of the early benefits of the two companies coming together to offer more products and more brands, as well as helping partners discover new revenue opportunities.

With the plug-and-play PDK ecosystem, owners get easy-to-use tools to manage access, set schedules for timed access and much more. Owners and system managers can easily manage access from anywhere at any time using PDK’s cloud-based tools, regardless of the business’ size or number of users. The cloud-based design also simplifies maintenance and upkeep by limiting onsite hardware and providing automatic updates and enhancements as they are released.

PDK’s cloud-based access control system allows integrators and owners to scale the system based on their unique needs, leveraging a variety of products and solutions that include wired and wireless door controllers, keycard readers, fob readers and intuitive software to help manage user access and analyze room usage. The variety of credentialing options means each business owner or system administrator can choose to utilize Bluetooth, mobile push buttons, wearable credentials or high-security fobs and keycards to authenticate access permissions.

Juice Goose Partners with GerrAudio as Canadian Distributor

Juice Goose announced a new strategic partnership with GerrAudio Distribution. GerrAudio has been appointed as the exclusive distributor for Juice Goose's comprehensive lineup of 19-inch rack-mountable AC power distribution, conditioning, and control products across Canada.

GerrAudio, a distributor of professional audio equipment in Canada, recognizes the critical importance of reliable rack-mountable power solutions in today's market. For over 40 years, GerrAudio has serviced the Canadian professional audio and communications industry, representing top-tier manufacturers from the U.K., Europe, and the United States.

The partnership comes on the heels of Juice Goose's acquisition by LynTec in 2024, further strengthening the ties between GerrAudio and the broader LynTec family, with whom they have been partnered since 2019.

Bridge Technologies Joins RAVENNA Partner Community

(Image credit: RAVENNA)

Lawo, developer of the RAVENNA audio-over-IP technology, welcomed Bridge Technologies as the latest partner to the growing RAVENNA community. The partnership represents not only RAVENNA’s increasing importance in the field of audio-over-IP, but also Bridge’s commitment to the development of probes which support a full range of industry standards and facilitate monitoring of all kinds of broadcast networks, regardless of the infrastructure, standards or technologies upon which the network is based. The collaboration saw one of Bridge’s VB440 probes in operation on the RAVENNA booth at IBC 2024 as part of a next-generation audio production demonstration featuring S-ADM meta data transport over the recently released SMPTE ST 2110-41 standard. Bridge also showcased the collaboration on their own booth in Hall 1.

Bridge’s VB440—an innovation in the field of IP production—leverages the power of ST 2110 to allow production professionals of all types—camera painters, audio specialists and network engineers, amongst others—to access an extensive range of high-grade production tools, all through a single appliance. Most importantly, the VB440 makes this available with next-to-no-latency, using only an HTML-5 web browser. This means that up to eight users can simultaneously access the VB440’s extensive set of features, live, from anywhere in the world, without the need for extensive specialist production hardware. This past year has seen Bridge significantly expand the VB440’s audio production potential, incorporating a wider range of monitoring tools, listening options and immersive audio standards, making the recent alliance with the RAVENNA community a logical next step.