Kramer AV Acquires Ashton Bentley

Kramer has acquired Ashton Bentley, a U.K.-based provider of collaboration spaces. This acquisition is a yet another step in Kramer's three-year strategy, elevating its capabilities and offerings in the unified communication and collaboration (UCC) domain.

This strategic move will allow Kramer to deliver a comprehensive audiovisual experience, encompassing a coherent, end-to-end approach to hybrid conferencing from audiovisual-enabled meeting room furniture to display mounts, alongside high-quality audiovisual technology products.

"This acquisition is another milestone in our investment and commitment to the unified communication and collaboration ecosystem," said Gilad Yron, CEO of Kramer. "The Ashton Bentley 'out-of-the-box' solution, alongside Kramer's broad portfolio, offers a unique, fully integrated solution to further enhance the hybrid meeting experience. Any acquisition is about the people. I’m convinced that the cultural fit, enthusiasm, and passion the Ashton Bentley team brings will be an outstanding addition to the Kramer family."

The acquisition of Ashton Bentley enables Kramer to offer complete meeting room solutions for enterprises in all markets. Providing fully integrated “out of the box” meeting room solutions, ensuring consistent, top-notch hybrid meeting spaces globally.