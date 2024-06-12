LynTec Acquires Juice Goose

LynTec, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chauvet, has acquired Juice Goose. Juice Goose was founded in 1983, providing power conditioning products specifically for the audio industry. Since then, the company has developed and maintained a reputation as a reliable supplier of electric power management products, including power sequencing, power conditioning, power distribution and control, surge protection, UPS, and more, for the commercial AV market in the United States. The chosen solutions provider for houses of worship, theme parks, and a broad range of venues and facilities, the company's products are easy to install, convenient to use, and reliable.

"LynTec couldn't be more excited about the reputation and deep customer relationships Juice Goose brings, with solid products that perfectly complement our existing lineup," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. "Now, regardless of how big or small the installation, we have the power solution for the job, whether that's four circuits for a conference room or 500 circuits for an arena."

(Image credit: Chauvet)

With the addition of Juice Goose to the Chauvet family of brands, customers will have access to a full solution of power, lighting, atmospheric and control solutions across the full range of AVL applications. Each Chauvet brand serves different customer needs but share the company's focus on positively impacting every market segment with a competitive advantage in terms of value, innovation, and performance.

"Juice Goose brings another great product line to the Chauvet family of brands, expanding our power solutions portfolio that we began with LynTec," said Albert Chauvet, CEO of Chauvet. "The two businesses are highly complementary, with this partnership providing key resources to our customers in meeting the full demands of their AVL installations. With this acquisition, we are able to complete our portfolio of power distribution, conditioning, and control products."