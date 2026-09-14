Pro AV Newsmakers: Two Acquisition You May Have Missed, Plus a Slew of Partnerships and Product News

Well, that was a whirlwind of a week in Pro AV headlines. Diversified has a new facility, Dalet has a new CEO, Extron enables 'exceptional energy savings,' and Follow-Me and OWC made acquisition news.

Golden Sea, known for its work in live entertainment technology, has acquired a majority stake in Follow-Me. Follow-Me retains its independent status, while gaining R&D resources and manufacturing capacity to develop and deliver the technological advancements live entertainment demands faster and more broadly.

The alignment of Follow-Me and Golden Sea will span the full production ecosystem of live entertainment, from touring, events, theater, broadcast, themed entertainment and permanent installations. It brings Golden Sea’s entertainment lighting technology expertise and Follow-Me’s intelligent performer tracking systems together. This combination of global reach and specialist depth will scale market penetration and accelerate growth, allowing Follow-Me to make its performer tracking systems accessible to new market segments and a broader range of users.

Elsewhere, Other World Computing (OWC) acquired OpenDrives. The addition of OpenDrives’ solutions expands OWC’s shared storage portfolio reach with the Jellyfish line into enterprise-scale data management, hybrid cloud orchestration, and edge workflows. OpenDrives’ Atlas data storage and management platform has been used by Hollywood studios, post-production houses, and live broadcast networks since 2011, recognized for reliably handling the low-latency, high-throughput performance required for complex, data-intensive creative environments.

In April 2026, the new OpenDrives Edge hybrid cloud-edge performance accelerator was announced, providing widely distributed teams working in edge locations “local speed” data access, without the high costs and complexity involved with traditional hybrid cloud workflows. Evolving customer requirements for infrastructure modernization and their need to bridge ever-expanding data silos, while reducing costs, led to the introduction of the Astraeus cloud-native data services platform, which was released in beta mode for early adopters in late 2025 and will have an updated release in 2027.

Now, get caught up on the week that was in your weekly dose of Pro AV Newsmakers.

People News

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Dalet Appoints Brian Doheny as CEO

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Dalet has appointed Brian Doheny to the position of chief executive officer (CEO). Doheny joined Dalet as president and chief revenue officer in April 2026. Since joining Dalet, Doheny has led the company’s go-to-market and customer experience organizations, working across the business to bring greater alignment around customer needs and accelerate the delivery of solutions that address their operational priorities.

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As CEO, Doheny leads Dalet’s global strategy and operations, building on the company’s longstanding commitment to innovation and customer success while ensuring Dalet continues to anticipate the evolving needs of media organizations and deliver meaningful value to customers.

TransAudio Group Names Stephen Earnest Head of Pro Audio

TransAudio Group has appointed Stephen Earnest as head of pro audio, a newly created position focused on strengthening the company’s technical expertise, dealer support, and strategic direction within the professional audio market.

In his new role, Earnest works closely with TransAudio Group’s dealer network and professional customers, providing application expertise and helping ensure the company’s products are effectively specified, integrated, and supported in demand. He also plays a key role in shaping TransAudio Group’s strategic direction for the pro audio market, including product priorities, emerging market opportunities, and technical initiatives.

Partnerships

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Chyron, Haivision Partner to Simplify Camera-to-Cloud Live Production Workflows

Haivision and Chyron announced a technology partnership that simplifies camera-to-cloud live production through an integrated workflow between Haivision's live video contribution ecosystem and Chyron LIVE, the cloud native solution for vision mixing, broadcast-grade graphics, data display, remote commentary, and illustrated replay.

As broadcasters continue to leverage remote and cloud-based production, they are increasingly seeking solutions that are easy to use and seamlessly integrate within their existing workflows. Together, Haivision and Chyron enable broadcasters to capture, transport, and contribute high-quality live video from virtually any location into Chyron LIVE, streamlining live production workflows while delivering the performance, reliability, and ease of use required for professional broadcasting.

Built for sports, news, and live event productions, the integrated workflow combines Haivision's live video contribution products, including Haivision mobile video transmitters (Falkon, Pro, and Air) and Makito video encoders and decoders, with Chyron LIVE, powered by Chyron’s PRIME Platform which is developed natively on AWS. The combined solution enables broadcasters to reliably contribute live video over cellular networks, the internet, satellite, and IP networks directly into cloud-based production workflows.

Macnica, Softron Launch Turnkey 100GbE ST 2110 Bundle for Mac-Based Production

Macnica and Softron Media Services unveiled a turnkey hardware and software bundle for high-performance SMPTE ST 2110 production. Available from Softron as the M|8IP, the bundle combines Macnica's 100GbE MEP100 SmartNIC with eight licenses of Softron MovieRecorder 5, giving broadcasters and media professionals a ready-to-deploy platform for moving real-time video, audio and metadata between macOS applications and standards-based IP networks.

The MEP100 provides hardware-accelerated transport for SMPTE ST 2110 video, audio, and ancillary data, helping offload real-time media movement from the host CPU while maintaining low-latency, frame-accurate performance. Its dual 100GbE interfaces support substantially higher channel density than competing Mac-compatible 100GbE media I/O options, with up to 32 uncompressed HD video streams in and 32 out, depending on format, when installed in a supported Mac Studio configuration.

Softron's M|8IP bundle initially combines the MEP100 with eight MovieRecorder 5 licenses for multichannel ingest. Customers can select firmware for uncompressed ST 2110-20 operation or ST 2110-22 workflows that support Apple ProRes compression. The latter enables compressed and uncompressed video on the same platform and supports high-resolution formats including 8K live immersive video, subject to the selected Mac and connectivity configuration. That flexibility addresses both established broadcast applications and a new generation of experiential production, such as the live immersive sports broadcasts featured by Major League Baseball this fall.

Magewell, Zixi Collaborate on Live Video Over IP Workflow

Zixi and Magewell expanded its collaboration that gives broadcasters and streaming providers a reliable, end-to-end path for live video contribution over public and hybrid IP networks. As live sports, events, and news increasingly move to IP-based contribution, broadcasters need to move pristine video across networks they don't control, without the cost and rigidity of dedicated circuits or satellite. The Magewell and Zixi solution addresses that need by combining compact, cost-effective encoding at the source with error-resilient transport across the last mile and beyond.

Magewell's Ultra Encode family, including the Ultra Encode Plus and Ultra Encode AIO models, encodes HDMI and SDI sources in H.264 or HEVC and streams natively using the Zixi Protocol. Once in flight, the Zixi Protocol dynamically compensates for packet loss, jitter, and latency to protect video quality across unmanaged and congested networks. The encoders can be provisioned and monitored directly from Zixi ZEN Master, giving operators centralized orchestration, real-time telemetry and alerting across large fleets of contribution endpoints.

The integration works end to end. On the receive side, Magewell's Pro Convert IP decoders take incoming Zixi streams and convert them back to SDI or HDMI for monitoring, production and playout, all manageable from ZEN Master. The result is a workflow that scales from a single flypack to hundreds of endpoints. Operators can encode affordably at the source, deliver reliably over any IP network, decode cost-effectively at the destination, and manage the entire estate from a single control plane.

NDI, NVIDIA Partners for Media Production and Distribution

NDI has partnered with NVIDIA AI-powered workflows to enable broadcasters with the ability to create and distribute multilingual content in real-time. Combining NDI-native connectivity with NVIDIA AI for Media , including the NVIDIA LipSync NIM microservice, makes content immediately accessible to audiences in their preferred language, from live events and breaking news to sports, entertainment and corporate communications.

The initiative addresses one of the industry's most significant challenges: the cost and complexity of delivering content across multiple languages. Traditionally, broadcasters create, transport and distribute separate versions of the same content, requiring multiple production, bandwidth and infrastructure for each language, making it difficult to deliver localized content in real-time.

NDI and NVIDIA are working to change that by enabling multiple language experiences to be generated from a common media stream. For broadcasters, this means the same source content can be adapted for different audiences without replicating production operations for every language.

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AtlasIED Enhances GLOBALCOM Ecosystem with GCK17

AtlasIED has released GCK17, the latest software head-end powering the GLOBALCOM ecosystem. The update introduces two major advancements for large-scale paging and communication systems: a two-way integration with Sittig Technologies’ PAXGuide platform and Dante signal transport improvements.

The new Sittig PAXGuide integration is particularly advantageous for airports, as it provides gate agents with real-time flight information, including details about gates, airlines, and delays, directly through the touchscreen of the GLOBALCOM microphone station. Boarding calls and manual pages initiated from the GCK microphone station can sync back to PAXGuide, ensuring consistent paging activity throughout the airport. The integration supports Sittig's multilingual and accessibility features.

GCK17 also replaces CobraNet’s signal routing with Dante-based routing, eliminating the need for legacy network hardware in systems that previously relied on CobraNet or CobraNet-to-Dante bridges. This advancement enables more robust and efficient signal transmission, resulting in faster announcement triggering. It bridges previously isolated networks, unlocking seamless communication between systems. AtlasIED has communicated an end-of-life plan for CobraNet products, and GCK17 offers a clear and efficient system-wide upgrade path to Dante. Customers still using the CobraNet legacy system can contact AtlasIED for assistance in designing an upgrade plan.

ENCO Unveils Multilingual Live Captioning Advances and Voice Translation

ENCO has unveiled new multilingual capabilities for its enCaption live captioning systems. The enhancements include automatic language detection and captioning for live multilingual broadcasts and presentations. ENCO’s new multilingual captioning capability automatically detects changes in spoken language and generates captions in the appropriate language in real time, without requiring operators to manually switch languages or reconfigure the system. The technology supports any combination across 50 languages, creating a fluid captioning experience as different speakers and languages move in and out of a live program or presentation.

That brings important new flexibility to multilingual television and AV environments. A live news or sports program, for example, may move naturally between English and Spanish speakers, while an international panel discussion may include participants speaking French, German and other languages. enCaption automatically recognizes each language as it is spoken and captions the content in that same language, allowing the captioning workflow to follow the conversation without operator intervention.

All XPA Ultra FX Amplifier Series Now Feature ECO Standby for Maximum Energy Savings

All Extron XPA Ultra FX Series four and eight-channel multi-zone audio power amplifiers now feature ECO Standby, that works with InstaWake+ to provide exceptional energy savings. Intelligent ECO Standby technology places the amplifier into standby after just a few seconds of inactivity. When in standby, it draws under one watt of power. InstaWake+ returns the amplifier to full power from standby in under 5 milliseconds, ensuring that no audio is cut off. Now Ecofficient Level 4 qualified across all models, the XPA Ultra FX Series offers exceptional energy savings and supports sustainable AV system design and deployment.

Four and eight-channel models are available at 200 or 400 watts per channel. Up to 400 or 800 watts per channel is possible when running at half the channel count. The output mode of each channel can be independently configured between 8 ohm, 4 ohm, 70V, or 100V operation. These Ecofficient Level 4 qualified amplifiers provide AV professionals with a range of highly efficient products that maximize power savings in their system designs.

Several Q-SYS Devices for Pro AV Certified for Zoom Rooms

The Q-SYS RoomSuite Modular System, the NC-90-G2 network camera and the Q-SYS VisionSuite VSA-100 AI Accelerator are now certified Pro AV devices for Zoom Rooms. The Q-SYS RoomSuite Modular System supports fast, standardized setup for medium to large collaboration spaces. Now certified for Zoom Rooms, Q-SYS RoomSuite Modular System offers a highly consolidated dedicated combo processor/switch/AV bridge/video switch alongside its tableside I/O expander. The system can be used with Zoom certified peripherals including Q-SYS NL Series loudspeakers, NM-T1 tabletop microphones, and NC Series cameras, as well as certified for Zoom Rooms partner ceiling microphones. Q-SYS RoomSuite Modular System also features a web-based workflow for intuitive configuration and deployment, and it connects to Q-SYS Reflect for cloud monitoring and management of all your Q-SYS systems alongside Zoom Device Manager.

The Q-SYS NC-90-G2 joins the list of NC Series cameras certified for Zoom Rooms, with advanced video features including Active Speaker Framing and auto-framing. Certification of the Q-SYS VisionSuite VSA-100 AI Accelerator for Zoom Rooms adds AI-driven room automation and dynamic, autonomous camera framing to the Q-SYS portfolio of certified for Zoom Rooms solutions.

Company News

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ADI Expands C4Yourself for 2026

ADI is expanding C4Yourself for 2026. Running throughout October, C4Yourself has become ADI's flagship annual consumer engagement initiative for the Control4 Certified Showroom Dealer community, helping participating dealers generate qualified leads, increase showroom traffic and demonstrate the value of professionally installed smart living solutions. For 2026, the company has expanded the program with new marketing resources, enhanced dealer support and the latest Control4 X4 experience, continuing ADI's commitment to helping partners grow their businesses.

The 2026 campaign builds on last year's program, which attracted 110 participating dealers worldwide, generated more than 300 homeowner RSVPs, and nearly 4,000 visits to participating dealer microsites. The strong response demonstrated the value of coordinated consumer marketing programs that connect homeowners with local Control4 Certified Showrooms while helping dealers build stronger sales pipelines.

Diversified Opens New Jersey Facility

Diversified is consolidating its four existing New Jersey locations into a new facility in Newark. The move represents a significant investment in Diversified’s operations and infrastructure, creating a centralized hub designed to support the company’s continued growth.

Spanning more than 100,000 square feet, the facility will include warehouse and office space, systems fabrication and testing facilities, 3D printing capabilities, studio space, and client experience areas. The new facility will consolidate key functions currently spread across four New Jersey locations, providing a more integrated environment for associates and project delivery. Diversified expects the Newark facility to be fully operational by the end of October.

L-Acoustics Achieves B Corp Certification

L-Acoustics has achieved B Corp Certification, awarded by the non-profit B Lab to companies independently verified against rigorous global standards of governance, transparency, and social and environmental performance. Certified through B Lab’s Large Enterprise and Multinational pathway, built for companies with complex, multi-site operations, the certification covers the entire L-Acoustics Group across all 13 sites worldwide. Encouraging other pro audio manufacturers to join them, L-Acoustics joins a broader community of more than 10,000 Certified B Corporations in over 100 countries, including more than 640 in France.

“We are proud to reach a new milestone in our sustainability journey,” says Hervé Guillaume, chief executive officer of L-Acoustics Group. “This certification positions L-Acoustics among the pioneers of the professional audio industry in social, environmental and governance performance, placing the company in the same global community as brands like Patagonia that have long put purpose at the center of their business. It recognizes the progress, commitment and daily work of teams across the company, and it is a commitment to a more sustainable future for live entertainment.”

Mo-Sys Completes Reorganization

Mo-Sys has completed a business restructuring, which has included a move to a new facility in Canada Water. A key part of the new organization is the promotion of Selin Kemal to the new role of managing director. The move to the Canada Water building has allowed Mo-Sys to fulfill a long-held ambition, the creation of a hybrid presentation theatre using the best of modern technology, including Mo-Sys robotics and virtual production, as a flexible host venue. The flagship space, which has room for up to 120 delegates as well as comprehensive production equipment will be used for high-impact corporate communications, live events and global broadcast.

“We are moving forward with renewed strength and clear ambition," said new managing director Kemal. "That means maintaining our reputation as the most innovative developer of technologies in our sector and delivering the key products that power the creative drive, wherever it comes from. In our new home we can showcase all of our unique products in a practical environment that delivers real benefit for our corporate neighbors, and our film and television users around the world.”