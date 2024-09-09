Pro AV Newsmakers: Extron, HETMA Partner and More People on the Move

Partnerships. people movers, and Pro AV around the globe. Here's your weekly trip around Pro AV with the headline makers you may have missed.

People News

AVL Media Group Expands Sales Team

AVL Media Group welcomed industry veteran Nick Owen as VP of business development, AVL Group and senior director of sales USA, and James Ure as VP of U.S. sales and marketing.

Owen joins the AVL Group, after a 20 year career at Harman International. Beginning his career in pro audio in 1991, Owen was one of the founders of Soundscape Digital Technology, a pioneer in Multi-Track Hard Disk Recording later acquired by Loud Technology. Owen then joined Crown International in 2002 as sales director for EMEA.

Ure brings a tenure of over three decades in the audio and video industry, starting his career in 1989 after completing his recording engineering training. His vast experience includes roles such as concert sound engineer at SoundWorks in Virginia, co-owner and recording engineer at Media Kitchen Studios in California, and sound system designer for houses of worship with Point Source Audio. His extensive background also features significant positions at Harman, working with DBX and BSS brands, and at Bosch, managing brands like Electro-Voice and Dynacord. His recent position as key account manager for distribution within the Bosch Group has well-prepared him to lead AVL Media Group’s sales and marketing strategies in the US.

Chyron Announces EMEA and APAC Expansion

Chyron is expanding its EMEA and APAC customer-facing team with three new hires.

Chyron welcomes John Foo as a technical sales manager. He drives business development in APAC, with a special focus on Southeast Asia. Foo has over two decades of broad industry experience with expertise in all aspects of regional growth including market assessment, sales funnel development and analysis, technology partnerships, overall growth strategy, and channel partner relationship management.

Wanlop Wattanadussadee has been tapped as a Chyron technical account manager. Wattanadussadee brings a range of sales and relationship management skills along with deep knowledge of broadcast technology and workflows.

Ahmad Nanaa was named the Chyron business development manager, Middle East. Nanaa brings to the role a wide network of industry connections, coupled with proven expertise in project management and technology.

LEA Professional Strengthens APAC Team

LEA Professional has appointed Jon Han as business development manager for the APAC region. Han will support the sales of LEA’s renowned technology catalog, featuring intelligent IT solutions, DSP, and smart power management.

Han brings over 18 years of experience in Pro AV solution sales to LEA. Throughout his career, he has enhanced sales through strategic strategies and brand-building for numerous companies. To effectively represent the company in the APAC region, Han collaborates closely with Generation AV, LEA’s authorized sales partner.

Han will help bring LEA’s entire catalog to customers in the APAC region, including the Network Connect series of professional amplifiers and companion Dante Connect series featuring Dante and AES67 connectivity.

Vislink Appoint New Chief Technology Officer

Vislink appointed Joseph Lipowski as its new chief technology officer (CTO). As an RF and wireless expert, Lipowski brings over two decades of extensive experience leading high-performance technical teams and overcoming complex communication challenges in demanding environments.

At Vislink, Lipowski is focusing on advancing the company's technological offerings, ensuring Vislink continues to deliver live video and data solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers. Before joining Vislink, he held several key leadership positions where he played a crucial role in advancing RF system design, software development, and digital beamforming technologies.

Company News

Extron and HETMA Forge Strategic Partnership

Extron and HETMA (Higher Education Technology Managers Alliance) have partnered with the shared aim at advancing AV technology and solutions for higher education institutions across the United States.

This partnership brings together Extron’s advanced AV technology and HETMA’s deep understanding of the unique needs and challenges faced by higher education institutions. By collaborating on innovative solutions, they aim to improve the quality, accessibility, and effectiveness of AV systems in classrooms, lecture halls, and other educational spaces.

The two will collaborate on:

Training and Certification Programs: To ensure that AV professionals in higher education are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to effectively deploy and manage AV systems, Extron and HETMA will co-develop training and certification programs. These programs will focus on best practices in AV design, installation, and maintenance, with a special emphasis on the unique requirements of higher education institutions.

To ensure that AV professionals in higher education are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to effectively deploy and manage AV systems, Extron and HETMA will co-develop training and certification programs. These programs will focus on best practices in AV design, installation, and maintenance, with a special emphasis on the unique requirements of higher education institutions. Thought Leadership and Industry Advocacy: The partnership will also focus on promoting thought leadership and advocacy within the AV industry, with the goal of elevating the importance of AV technology in higher education. Extron and HETMA will jointly participate in industry conferences, webinars, and publications to share insights and drive innovation in AV solutions for education.

The partnership will also focus on promoting thought leadership and advocacy within the AV industry, with the goal of elevating the importance of AV technology in higher education. Extron and HETMA will jointly participate in industry conferences, webinars, and publications to share insights and drive innovation in AV solutions for education. Feedback and Continuous Improvement: HETMA’s members will have a direct line of communication with Extron’s product development teams, providing valuable feedback and insights that will help shape future AV products and solutions. This collaborative approach ensures that the evolving needs of higher education institutions are consistently met.

Control Concepts Leverages Expertise and Support Across Leading Control Platforms

Control Concepts is continuing its leadership in providing expert support and solutions for various manufacturers; products and control system platforms, including Crestron, Crestron Home, Q-SYS, AMX, RTI, Nice, Control4, and Extron. By leveraging the team's extensive knowledge and field experience, Control Concepts is dedicated to helping third-party manufacturers enhance the integration and functionality of their products within these AV control systems through the Control Concepts Supported Product program.

Control Concepts is committed to developing API integrations to the high standards required by each control system platform, ensuring that every integration meets and exceeds platform requirements. This dedication ensures that Control Concepts’ modules, drivers, and plug-in reflect positively on both the manufacturer and the AV control system platform, providing a reliable, robust solution that they can stand behind. Manufacturers that work with Control Concepts receive the highest quality of work as if we are an extension of the control system platform itself.

The Control Concepts Supported Product program empowers manufacturers to optimize their product performance and compatibility with major AV control platforms, ensuring seamless integration and an enhanced user experience. Control Concepts’ team of seasoned professionals remains at the forefront of technology.

LED Experts Group Partners with NovaStar

Launched at CEDIA Expo, LED Experts Group, a division of CrimsonAV, has partnered with NovaStar to distribute its products throughout North America. The partnership serves to combine the knowledge and technical expertise of the LED Experts Group/CrimsonAV teams with the processing capabilities of the NovaStar product lines.

“We see the dvLED market growing rapidly, and with that growth comes confusion," said William Bear, VP of sales and marketing at CrimsonAV. “If you don’t know LED work with someone who does” is not only our tagline, but it aligns with our mission statement. LED Buyers can be assured that with our team they will get the prompt service and support they need when purchasing LED, but also the precision installation required of complex videowall projects."

Pixotope Names Boston Limited as a Qualified Global Hardware Vendor, Partners with Bridge Technologies

Pixotope announced Boston Limited as a global hardware partner. As a one-stop-shop for all media production hardware needs, Boston Limited is well positioned as one of the go-to hardware suppliers for Pixotope and its partners and customers worldwide. This collaboration merges Boston’s legacy of tailored, high-quality solutions with Pixotope's virtual production technology. The result is a fully integrated, out-of-the-box solution that ensures customers can confidently realize their creative visions, supported by hardware that’s not just certified and tested, but globally optimized for Pixotope’s sophisticated virtual production software.

With over 30 years of experience in custom hardware solutions, Boston Limited has the unique skill set required to provide Pixotope customers, wherever they are located, with seamlessly integrated hardware that meets the demands of live production environments. This partnership is set to drive exciting advancements in the virtual production industry. Together, Boston and Pixotope are poised to deliver solutions that not only meet the evolving needs of M&E professionals but also set new benchmarks for excellence across the globe.

Furthermore, Bridge Technologies has partnered with Pixotope. The partnership will focus on leveraging Bridge’s expertise in the field of IP broadcast to assist Pixotope in a full ST 2110 transition.

Pixotope intends to make these workflows even more streamlined by providing their full suite of graphic enhancements directly within an ST 2110 production environment. Not only will this transition extend the reach, scope and potential of Pixotope’s services as production companies across the globe upgrade to IP-based workflows, but it will also open the door for future integrations. The VB440 itself leverages the power of ST 2110 to allow production professionals of all types – camera painters, audio specialists and network engineers, amongst others – to access an extensive range of high-grade production tools, all through a single appliance.

Jünger Audio Joins RAVENNA Community

Lawo, the RAVENNA audio-over-IP technology developer, has welcomed Jünger Audio to the RAVENNA community. A manufacturer of audio processing, conversion, and authoring solutions, Jünger Audio creates channel-based audio and object-based next-generation audio formats for the broadcast industry.

Jünger Audio has been partnering with the RAVENNA team for a while to ensure compatibility for its audio-over-IP interface. Based on SMPTE ST2110, AES67, and other format standards, the next major release version will add the final components to fully comply with the RAVENNA standard. With their flexAI audio processing platform, Jünger Audio has successfully helped large broadcasters, from France TV and TV Globo to premier object-based audio formats, including Dolby Atmos and MPEG-H 3D Audio at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

Pro AV around the Globe

While AV Network focuses on its North American integrator and manufacturer news, there were some partnerships and news of note across seas.