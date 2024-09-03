SCN Top 50 2024: Deadline Is Oct. 14

It's that time of year—we are now accepting entries for the SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2024. The results, which provide our readers with a better understanding of the size of the Pro AV industry, will be published in the December 2024 issue of Systems Contractor News. Deadline is Monday, October 14, so enter today!

scn Newsletter A daily selection of the top stories for AV integrators, resellers and consultants. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.