Pro AV Around the Globe: Genelec Gives Hamburg FC Museum an Audio Boost

FC St. Pauli —with its iconic skull-and-crossbones logo—is anything but a conventional football club. Housed within Millerntor-Stadion , the FC St. Pauli Museum celebrates the team’s history and commitment to social activism. Now, thanks to an innovative Genelec audio installation, visitors can experience the magic and emotion of this club like never before. Combining immersive soundscapes with Genelec's audio technology, the new setup brings the roar of the crowd and the essence of the club into full focus.

Founded in 1910, FC St. Pauli began as an unremarkable football club that evolved into a symbol of rebellion and inclusivity. "FC St. Pauli fans are known for their unbreakable loyalty and passionate support," said Dennis Bajer, a Hamburg audio producer, engineer, and FC St. Pauli supporter who was responsible for the new sound installation. "An authentic portrayal of their culture and connection to the team was essential for this project."

This ethos extends beyond the pitch, making the club an icon for diversity, equality, and community activism. The museum at Millerntor-Stadion seeks to encapsulate this legacy, and its latest audio upgrade is a key part of achieving that goal. Bajer took on the challenge of creating, designing, producing, and integrating an audio experience that would immerse visitors in the fervour of a Millerntor match.

Collaborating closely with Christopher Radke from the museum, Bajer looked to complement the visual storytelling with an equally impactful auditory dimension. The highlight of the installation is its ability to evoke the emotional intensity of St. Pauli’s key moments. "We used the surround mix from the Bundesliga’s host broadcaster Sportcast, adding chants, claps, and effects to replicate the stadium atmosphere," Bajer explained. "The aim was to transport visitors to those core memories and make them feel part of the journey."

Key to the project’s success was the selection of Genelec’s 8010 loudspeakers. For Bajer, the choice was clear. “I’ve been familiar with Genelec for years and knew their compact size and unmatched clarity would be perfect for the museum’s setup,” he said. The 8010’s minimal profile allowed them to blend seamlessly with the museum’s projection, ensuring that the visuals remained the focus while delivering powerful, transparent sound.

Another important consideration was the reliability of Genelec’s performance. "I knew from experience that their loudspeakers would faithfully reproduce the atmosphere of the Millerntor-Stadion, even in the museum's compact space," Bajer noted. Paired with an RCF S5012 subwoofer and a Focusrite Scarlett 18i20 interface, the system delivers a 7.1 mix that captures every nuance of the fan chants, crowd roars, and matchday intensity.

The original plan included a 7.1.2 setup, but overhead loudspeaker placement had to be adjusted due to the museum’s large projection. "Instead of seeing this as a setback, we leveraged the room’s natural acoustics to deepen the sense of immersion," said Bajer. “Careful positioning and production adjustments ensured the system met its goals.” The result is an installation that exceeds expectations. Visitors are now greeted with a soundscape that mirrors the heart and soul of FC St. Pauli.

Bajer couldn’t be prouder. “The sound and space feel truly married to each other. It’s a perfect reflection of the team’s unity and the fans’ unwavering support. The teamwork involved was incredible. Without it, this room might still be a storage area. It’s fascinating to see everything come together with such a strong message of community and resilience.

“This project wasn’t just about sound—it was about capturing the essence of what FC St. Pauli stands for. And that’s something truly special.”