Video Case Study: Absen Helps Transform Inter&Co Stadium Into Fan-Centered Venue

Nestled in the heart of Downtown Orlando, Inter&Co Stadium is home to the Orlando City Soccer Club (MLS) and the Orlando Pride (NWSL). With fans across all sports increasingly expecting an immersive and connected experience, Orlando City and Orlando Pride sought to enhance stadium infrastructure to ensure that every corner of the venue contributes to the game-day excitement. Orlando City and Orlando Pride selected Absen’s A Series to enhance the game-day experience.

The efforts have included a full overhaul of food and beverage options, fan zones, and digital display upgrades to create a more immersive environment. Orlando City and Orlando Pride have aimed to meet modern spectator demands, transforming Inter&Co Stadium into a fan-centered venue. With fans increasingly expecting an immersive and connected experience, Orlando City and Orlando Pride sought to enhance stadium infrastructure to ensure that every corner of the venue contributes to the game-day excitement.

“When we turned on the new video board, it was breathtaking—so much brighter, with vivid colors that stand out,” said Carlos Osorio, chief financial officer for Orlando City, Orlando Pride, and Inter&Co Stadium. “Even though it’s the same size and in the same place as before, the difference is noticeable. Our fans immediately recognized something new. The additional screens on the second level, throughout the concourse and the impressive video wall in our West Club have transformed the experience. The video wall especially left a huge impression; it’s in our premium area and fans were thrilled to see it.”

Check it out below in this video case study from Absen.

Unmatched Brightness and Clarity: The New Fan Experience at Inter&Co Stadium with Absen