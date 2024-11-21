Praevar Launches 'The Most Energy-Efficient Outdoor Display'

Praevar is expanding its Podium series of outdoor digital signage with the introduction of the Podium 75-inch High-Brightness, Low-Power LCM. This new display is engineered to deliver 4K resolution and 4,000 nits of brightness while consuming just 200W of energy—which according to Praevar, is 35% less than traditional high-brightness displays currently on the market.

The display helps businesses reduce operational costs and environmental impact, aiding in meeting sustainability goals without compromising on performance. From bustling transit hubs to busy city streets, the Podium 75-inch is designed to captivate audiences with its visuals while standing up to a wide array of outdoor conditions. Whether it’s harsh sunlight, heat, or rain, this display ensures reliable performance and long-term durability for any high-traffic outdoor environment. In fact, its High Temperature Optical Stack prevents sagging and yellowing from extreme heat, ensuring long-term image quality.

“Our customers are increasingly challenged by the rising costs of energy, the difficulty of providing power to remote locations, and the growing demand for environmentally friendly solutions," said Ralph Idems, CEO of Praevar Corporation. "That’s why we focused on developing a display that delivers brilliant 4K resolution with 4,000 nits brightness, while consuming 35% less power than traditional models.”

Designed for digital out-of-home (DOOH) campaigns, this display ensures that messages always stand out—whether at bus shelters or along busy streets. The display includes customizable firmware and hardware for seamless compatibility with unique signage solutions and multiple connectivity options: DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0, VGA, Ethernet, and RS232 for flexible integration.