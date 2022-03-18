PPDS Confirms ISE 2022 Attendance in Barcelona, Tease March Online Event

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips digital signage, interactive displays, direct view LED, and professional TV products and solutions, confirmed its participation at this year’s ISE 2022 in Barcelona (May 10-13), together with announcing an exclusive pre-show online partner event (March 30), with the company preparing a wave of important new product updates and strategic partnerships, supporting all major market verticals.

Hailed internally as one of its biggest ISE shows to date, PPDS plans some of its most significant announcements since its strategic rebrand. Visitors to the newly designed and digitally immersive Philips professional displays stand (Hall 3, Q600) at the 198,500 m2 Gran Via, Fira venue will be among the first to view and experience the company’s latest portfolio of advanced hardware and software solutions, bringing next level support to dedicated markets. These include corporate, education, retail, hospitality, healthcare, broadcast, food and beverage, and public venues, among others.

Home for the week for PPDS teams from around the world, key headline announcements from the company at ISE 2022 will include the unveiling of a brand-new suite of 4K UHD professional TVs, updates to its highly versatile digital signage range, a new line of direct view LED displays, and additions to its families of collaborative interactive displays.

Continuing the evolution of PPDS’ ‘Total Solutions’ strategy, the company will also be announcing a major new internally-developed Cloud-based open platform, bringing a wave of new display control and management opportunities.

PPDS will also announce a new value-enhancing strategic partnership for a new range of advanced virus and bacteria eliminating health and hygiene solutions for safer indoor business environments.

The right solution for your business

(Image credit: Philips)

In addition to the latest updates, PPDS will be providing some of the first public demonstrations in Europe of its recently unveiled solutions, in partnership with a number of the world’s leading software and hardware providers. These include, but are not limited to, Crestron XiO Cloud (Corporate), Logitech (Corporate, Education), i3-Technologies (Education) on Philips professional displays. The AI-driven PPDS Intelligent Solution for Retail (in partnership with Intel, Advantech and Navori), the PPDS Air Quality Sensor (Corporate, Education, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare) will also be on show during the four-day event.

“We’re delighted and excited to confirm PPDS will once again be showcasing Philips professional displays at ISE, joining our partners and customers at the show’s new home in Barcelona–a venue befitting for the unveiling of our latest, not-to-be missed announcements and innovations," said general manager Chris Colpaert. "Whatever the industry, we are sure you will find the right solution for your business on our stand at ISE.”

“We were all disappointed that last year’s ISE event was cancelled," added Franck Racapé, vice president EMEA. "Here at PPDS, our global team has continued to work tirelessly to ensure it has remained business as usual at all times, retaining all staff and supporting our partners at every turn and challenge. The hard work has paid off and we can’t wait to see you all again in person and to showcase just some of the things we’ve been working on in what is guaranteed to be a great show.”

In person and online

(Image credit: Philips)

In support of partners and customers currently unable or not comfortable in attending ISE 2022–or for those wishing to get an early preview–PPDS is also today announcing it will be hosting its largest-ever online partner event on March 30, ensuring all partners and customers, wherever they are in the world, can receive the latest business updates in the environment in which they are most comfortable.

The live PPDS NEXT Spring 2022 event will include relevant news and market trends across key industries, opportunities to engage with and ask questions to senior PPDS figures, and to receive early previews on the latest solutions and key announcements, ahead of ISE 2022. The event follows last week’s announcement that PPDS will be joining strategic partner, Crestron, on its 20,000-kilometer, European Next Road Trip, exhibiting its latest corporate-based solutions across 38 towns and cities in 19 different countries over 47 days.

“We understand not everyone is ready to travel, or comfortable at being in highly populated spaces such as a trade show," Colpaert commented. "With that in mind, we will once again be holding our hugely popular online NEXT Spring event, ensuring all our partners, whether as an alternative or in addition to attending ISE 2022, can receive all the latest business updates–without setting foot outside of their home or office. Coupled with joining Crestron on their Next Road Trip Europe event, we’re making PPDS more open and accessible to our customers than ever before.”

“PPDS is now much more than simply a provider of displays and through ISE 2022 and our PPDS NEXT Spring event, we’ll be demonstrating just how far we have evolved as a business in the past 12-18 months, and the unrivalled value we offer," Franck Racapé concluded. "Whichever way you choose to interact with us, whether at ISE, online or in your hometown on the Creston Next Road Trip truck, we look forward to seeing you.”