PPDS Welcomes Alison Maxson as Senior Marketing Manager

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips digital signage, direct-view LED displays, and professional TV solutions, announced—on International Women’s Day—the appointment of highly accomplished AV marketing communications extraordinaire, Alison Maxson, as its new senior marketing manager for North America.

(Image credit: PPDS)

Part of PPDS’ continued drive and ability to attract the world’s leading talent, Alison—described by her former colleagues as a "dedicated, brilliant and tenacious professional"—is a known and respected part of the AV community, bringing over 17 years of top-level B2B marketing experience to the ever-strengthening North American team.

Based in Orlando, and reporting directly to marketing director at PPDS, Ron Cottaar, Maxson will be responsible for strategizing, coordinating and executing all PPDS marketing communications, channel, and trade events in North America.

Her key objectives include increasing brand and product visibility for its entire range of Philips professional TVs, interactive displays, direct view LED, and digital signage solutions across all core markets, including hospitality, retail, food and beverage, education, healthcare, and corporate.

Commenting on her appointment, Maxson said, “I’m delighted to have joined PPDS as the new senior marketing manager for North America and am truly excited about the incredible opportunities that lay ahead. 2021 was a defining year for the business, with the launch of a new brand identity, the announcements of highly innovative and often game-changing new products, plus the entry into new markets. With these existing solutions, backed by an enviable roadmap for 2022, there has never been a more exciting time for the company, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

“We’re excited to have Alison on board as we take PPDS and our Philips professional displays to the next level in 2022 and beyond," Cottaar added. "We had to bide our time to find the right person for this important role, somebody with experience who shares the same values as our own. The wait was well worthwhile.”

International Women's Day

(Image credit: PPDS)

In addition to playing an integral role in supporting the growth of some of the world’s leading technology companies, Maxson, like PPDS, is also a strong industry cheerleader and advocate for promoting equality and gender diversity in the workplace.

In 2018, Maxson co-founded the Orlando Group arm of the AVIXA Women’s Council—a global community of AVIXA members and other professionals committed to supporting and empowering women who work in the technology and AV industry.

As well as an annual meeting during InfoComm, these local groups provide additional opportunities for female members to meet in person or via video call, to learn, coach, network, and build lasting relationships with other women in the industry.

Maxson added, “To put it simply, I love the Pro AV industry and the people in it. I have always been of the mindset to challenge and grow myself as a professional marketer, while also helping others, especially my female colleagues and upcomers in the industry, to do the same, sharing my knowledge and time. Together there is nothing we can’t achieve.”

Since inception, PPDS has adopted and acted on a strong global business philosophy that every employee will be treated equally in employment and occupation regardless of personal background, race, gender, nationality, age, sexual preference, or religious belief.

"When PPDS people come together, the room comes alive," said HR director Johanna Klunder. "That's because, for us, inclusion isn't just a word, and our people embrace diversity and the opportunities and innovation that inclusivity and working as one engenders. Whether you are working with the team as a colleague or a partner, that's what makes the PPDS difference.”

Chris Colpaert, general manager at PPDS, added, “As a global team, we have a huge range of backgrounds, experiences and ways of thinking about business and life. At PPDS, everyone belongs. We thrive on our differences, using them to challenge boundaries and celebrating them for the unique advantages they bring. Together we are team PPDS: supportive, innovative, and agile.”