PPDS, Key Digital Partner Up to Maximize Customer Experience in Bars & Restaurants

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips digital signage, LED and professional TVs, is entering into a new strategic partnership with Key Digital, a leading manufacturer of digital video distribution and control systems, to bring new levels of support to bars and restaurants (including in hotels, fast food and cafes) in the way they manage and control their AV solutions, for greater customer experiences and lucrative business opportunities and outcomes.

Part of PPDS' evolving strategy to support and bring dedicated solutions to the food and beverage industry, the new partnership with Key Digital represents the latest evolution of the company's "total solutions" strategy, by combining its state-of-the-art display technology with other industry-leading third-party solutions (including hardware and software) for added market value and end-user experiences.

Working seamlessly across a variety of dedicated Philips professional displays for the food, beverage and hospitality industry--including professional TVs (such as Philips B-Line), digital signage (Philips Q-Line, Philips D-Line) touch and kiosk displays (Philips T-line) among others--Key Digital brings a range of new game-changing solutions to streamline the control and distribution of content to displays (including from a smartphone), as well as the management of other AV applications within their AV ecosystem (i.e. audio, lighting, security). Examples of benefits provided by Key Digital's user-friendly AV solutions can be viewed here.

"Attaching the sale of your PPDS displays and video walls with AV distribution and control systems exponentially increases your profits while enhancing the experiences for your customers, ensuring positive reviews and repeat business," said Key Digital VP of product education and experience Jonathan Ferry. "Through PPDS's partnership with Key Digital, customers will also have access to a variety of technical support and free system design resources to ensure success."

Free Partner Webinar Set for February 23

To celebrate the announcement, PPDS and Key Digital are co-hosting a free partner webinar on February 23, 12 noon EST, unveiling and discussing in detail a range of solutions designed to support, inspire and educate the market on new and innovative ways to address and overcome many of the challenges faced when installing and accessing increasingly complex and often confusing AV ecosystems (including audio, lighting and security), which have radically evolved over time.

Free partner webinar on February 23 2ill explore 'How to Effectively Manage an AV Ecosystem in a Bar/Restaurant' (Image credit: PPDS)

The webinar, titled "How to Effectively Manage an AV Ecosystem in a Bar/Restaurant," will also explore new opportunities for bars and restaurants, including those in hotels, public venues, and even sporting arenas, to maximize customer engagement, while creating new revenue opportunities, through inspiring and simple to create/distribute content.

Open to all--including AV integrators, IT professionals, bar/restaurant proprietors and ownership management groups--the one-hour session will be hosted by PPDS business manager Jack Boyczuk and Key Digital's Jonathan Ferry.

To attend the webinar, register by filling out the online form here. Further details will be communicated closer to the event.