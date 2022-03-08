Celebrating Some Amazing Future Women

By ( ) published

For this International Women’s Day, AV Technology's Cindy Davis celebrates twenty Future women.

Future Women
(Image credit: Future)

Seven months ago, I was fortunate to join the Future team full-time as the content and brand director of AV Technology. Before then, I had been a contributing writer for seven years. I always knew that Future plc had a global staff of approximately 2,800, led by a genuinely visionary woman, CEO Zillah Byng-Thorne. But it wasn't until I began working with various departments that I realized there was a greater percentage of women at Future than the companies I had worked for in the past. Women comprise 50 percent of Future employees.

This morning Byng-Thorne tweeted, "Our commitment to creating an inclusive culture is one of the core pillars of our responsibility strategy and we're proud to have women's voices in traditionally male subject areas and across our business working to #BreakTheBias every day.”

Zillah Byng-Thorne tweet

(Image credit: Future)

For this International Women’s Day, I am celebrating twenty Future women I have worked with during the past seven months. There are at least 1,400 women within the company I have yet to meet. I look forward to working with some of them.

Future Women

(Image credit: Future)

(Pictured left to right) Kelly Boon, corporate events director, B2B; Ellie Brunvoll, content product manager, SmartBrief; Nicole Cobban, managing design director; Megan Conniff, vice president, content, SmartBrief; Janis Crowley, publisher Pro Audio; Cindy Davis (yours truly), content & brand director, AV Technology; Rachael Diemert, director, product marketing, B2B Content, SmartBrief; Michele Fonville, audience development manager, AV Technology Group; Cassandra Grant, head of marketing, Media Entertainment & Tech; Carmel King, vice president, AV Technology Group; Allison Knapp, publisher, Tech & Learning; Zahra Majma (camera shy), sales manager, AV Technology Group; Lisa McIntosh, senior design director, AV Technology Group; Macy O’Hearn, contributing writer, AV Technology; Debbie Rosenthal, strategic account manager, AV Technology Group; Nicole Schilling, production manager, AV Technology Group; Heather Tatrow (camera shy), production manager, AV Technology Group; Zillah Byng-Thorne, Chief Executive Officer, Future plc; Marie Vasallo, senior event manager, B2B; Christine Weiser, group publisher, vice president of content & brand strategy, Tech & Learning; Cynthia Wisehart, content director, Sound & Video Contractor

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.