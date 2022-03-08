Celebrating Some Amazing Future Women

Seven months ago, I was fortunate to join the Future team full-time as the content and brand director of AV Technology. Before then, I had been a contributing writer for seven years. I always knew that Future plc had a global staff of approximately 2,800, led by a genuinely visionary woman, CEO Zillah Byng-Thorne. But it wasn't until I began working with various departments that I realized there was a greater percentage of women at Future than the companies I had worked for in the past. Women comprise 50 percent of Future employees.

This morning Byng-Thorne tweeted, "Our commitment to creating an inclusive culture is one of the core pillars of our responsibility strategy and we're proud to have women's voices in traditionally male subject areas and across our business working to #BreakTheBias every day.”

(Image credit: Future)

For this International Women’s Day, I am celebrating twenty Future women I have worked with during the past seven months. There are at least 1,400 women within the company I have yet to meet. I look forward to working with some of them.

(Image credit: Future)

(Pictured left to right) Kelly Boon, corporate events director, B2B; Ellie Brunvoll, content product manager, SmartBrief; Nicole Cobban, managing design director; Megan Conniff, vice president, content, SmartBrief; Janis Crowley, publisher Pro Audio; Cindy Davis (yours truly), content & brand director, AV Technology; Rachael Diemert, director, product marketing, B2B Content, SmartBrief; Michele Fonville, audience development manager, AV Technology Group; Cassandra Grant, head of marketing, Media Entertainment & Tech; Carmel King, vice president, AV Technology Group; Allison Knapp, publisher, Tech & Learning; Zahra Majma (camera shy), sales manager, AV Technology Group; Lisa McIntosh, senior design director, AV Technology Group; Macy O’Hearn, contributing writer, AV Technology; Debbie Rosenthal, strategic account manager, AV Technology Group; Nicole Schilling, production manager, AV Technology Group; Heather Tatrow (camera shy), production manager, AV Technology Group; Zillah Byng-Thorne, Chief Executive Officer, Future plc; Marie Vasallo, senior event manager, B2B; Christine Weiser, group publisher, vice president of content & brand strategy, Tech & Learning; Cynthia Wisehart, content director, Sound & Video Contractor