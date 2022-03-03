DMF Lighting Celebrates Women in Construction Week

DMF Lighting, a leader in modular downlighting in the custom home integration channel, announced the company's sponsorship of the Lelch Audio Video Women in Construction Week "Light Up and Grow Your Network" event scheduled for March 8. The event will host 60-70 women in the building industry (builders, remodelers, designers and architects) who will all tour the Lelch Lighting Lab and learn more about DMF Lighting.

The Lelch Audio Video celebration supports Tickets for Kids, a charitable organization that provides at-risk children with experiences that inspire hope, dreams and achievements for a lifetime. Attendees will leave this event with new contacts and a succulent plant via a Succulent Station — no green thumb required.

(Image credit: DMF Lighting)

The annual Women in Construction Week takes place March 6-12. It is a time to highlight all of the great initiatives and work of women within the industry, underscoring the opportunities that are available to women in construction. Women in Construction Week traces the history of women in construction, their challenges and the ways they've been able to overcome them. The holiday is observed to appreciate the women who have taken the bold step to enter the construction industry, and also to encourage those willing to make similar commitments.

"The theme for this year's Women in Construction Week is 'Envision Equity' which seeks to raise awareness of opportunities for women to enjoy a wide range of roles in the construction industry," said Chris Carboni, central sales manager of residential systems at DMF Lighting. "We are delighted to sponsor this important initiative supported by our partners at Lelch Audio Video."

"DMF Lighting is a brand that Lelch Audio Video appreciates as one of our most valued solutions in the residential and commercial markets today," said Alex Lelchuk, founder at Lelch Audio Video. "We really appreciate their support to promote the inclusion of women in our industry and encourage young women to embrace the possibilities for their future careers."