PowerHouse Alliance Unveils October Events and Education Sessions for Dealers

The 12 PowerHouse Alliance distributor members have unveiled its schedule of events and trainings for dealers and integrators interested in AV, networking, and control throughout the month of October.

CED kicked of its Fall Ball Technology Summit on Sept. 26 and 27 in Oak Brook, IL and New Berlin, WI. The third event will take place in Bloomington, MN on Oct. 3 and CED welcomes dealers and industry partners to join them in celebrating their 26 years in business with a day of great food, exclusive deals, hundreds of prizes, as well as new product demos and a chance to meet with reps from over 30 manufacturers. Attendees looking to brush up their AV skills can take part in trainings sessions from Luxul, Samsung, Lutron, LG, and Heos/Denon throughout the day.

Mountain West is also hosting two events in October. Dealers in Scottsdale, AZ are invited to a Dealer Expo at Views Restaurant at OdySea Aquarium on Oct. 4 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The first 50 dealers through the door will receive a $25 gift card, and the first 200 dealers will walk away with a gift bag. Special show-only deals are available to attendees, as well as dinner and drinks alongside a Dolphin Show at 6:00 p.m. Mountain West is also hosting their Annual Dealer Show on Oct. 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at their Salt Lake City, UT showroom where dealers can experience multiple new product demos, hands on displays of their new AV and security lines, prizes, and show-only specials. Attendees are invited to continue the fun at Topgolf in Midvale for dinner and golf from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

21st Century invites dealers to join them at one of five 2018 Road Show stops, the first of which is Oct. 5 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Embassy Suites at Kingston Plantation in Myrtle Beach, SC. Attendees can take part in a number of trainings in the morning, followed by lunch and golf in the afternoon. It’s also a great opportunity for dealers to network, receive discounts on the latest products, and win prizes. Likewise, the remaining Road Show stops will take place at Topgolf locations in Charlotte, NC, Atlanta, GA, Nashville, TN, and Orlando, FL on Oct. 9, 11, 17, and 24, respectively.

MRI and the AV industry’s top residential and commercial brands are hosting the 17 Annual MRI Expo on Oct. 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Sturbridge Host Hotel and Conference Center in Sturbridge, MA. The event will bring together hundreds of retailers, custom integrators, and security specialists, and will feature the most comprehensive vendor displays in the Expo’s history, as well as extensive training and educational seminars. Attending dealer incentives include sales contests, raffle prizes, buy-ins, special purchases, demo programs, displays and P.O.P. materials, entertainment, and catering throughout the day.

Dealers and integrators can join Pioneer Music Company for breakfast while taking Yamaha Custom Integration Training from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the CI Experience Center in Overland Park, KS on Oct. 10, or at Pioneer Music Company in Chesterfield MO, on Oct. 11. Sierra Select dealers can choose from a morning or afternoon Yamaha Home Training session, including lunch, on Oct. 3, URC MX Home Pro Training followed by lunch on Oct. 9, or an all-day RTI Training including lunch on Oct. 30, all at the N Highlands, CA location. Dealers in Texas can also take URC MX Home Pro Training on Oct. 9, 10, and 11 in Houston, Austin, and Dallas, respectively.

