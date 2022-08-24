Start Spreading the News... in the Heart of NYC with SNA Displays in Times Square

Multinational fast-food chain Jollibee joins ABC Studios, Disney, and SNA Displays as the newest tenant of 1500 Broadway, an iconic skyscraper in the heart of the Times Square bowtie. The family-centric brand chose SNA Displays (opens in new tab) to custom manufacture a digital marquee for its new location.

The new restaurant opened Thursday, August 18.

"Opening our Times Square location, an undeniable global destination and retail hot spot, is truly a dream come true for our brand," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, president, Jollibee Group North America, Philippine Brands. "It's not only our newest location, but a powerful symbol of how far we've come and the unlimited potential we see for the future.”

[Digital Signage: The Future Is Bright] (opens in new tab)

Built from SNA Displays’ EMPIRE Exterior product series, Jollibee’s LED storefront display is mounted directly above the restaurant’s entrance and tilted downward toward passing pedestrians.

(Image credit: SNA Displays)

“Tilting the LED display required careful coordination around property lines, overhang restrictions, and neighboring displays,” said Mikell Senger, project manager for SNA Displays. “The result is a beautiful, clean installation directly in the middle of the highest foot-traffic area of the city.”

The digital display, which features a 6.67mm pixel pitch and extends down on one side of the doorway to create a digital gateway for customers, is 19 feet wide and more than 12 feet high along its tallest vertical edge.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: SNA Displays)

SNA Displays’ Client Service Group (CSG) manages display content for Jollibee in addition to its daily monitoring and maintenance services. CSG worked with Jollibee to create a teaser campaign ahead of the store’s Grand Opening as well as a countdown clock just before the doors opened.

“We love helping global companies like Jollibee find ways to maximize their branding and messaging,” said Mike Sabia, director of Client Service Group. “Through CSG and its carefully curated relationships with content creators, SNA Displays offers so many ways to help brands achieve their vision.”