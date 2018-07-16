Polycom Goes All-In on Microsoft Teams at Inspire 2018

The What: Polycom RealConnect Service, a cloud-based video interoperability solution, now supports Microsoft Teams, as does the Polycom Trio and the Polycom MSR Skype Room System.

The What Else: Plantronics strengthens its support and momentum for Microsoft Teams for voice and video:

Polycom RealConnect, Polycom’s video interoperability service, will support Microsoft Teams meetings. RealConnect enables standards-based endpoints like Polycom and Cisco to seamlessly join Microsoft Teams meetings. Video users can now meet Microsoft Teams users face-to-face and share content. Previously, the solution has been available for Skype for Business on-premise and online users. These customers can now easily port their RealConnect licenses for Skype for Business to a Teams environment. Polycom RealConnect for Microsoft Teams will be released later in Q3 of the calendar year.

Polycom Trio now supports Microsoft Teams for meetings and calls by running the native Teams application for phones, providing a consistent user experience. Polycom Trio for Teams will be available in Q3 of the calendar year. Already adopted by 65 of the Fortune 100, Polycom Trio is driving digital transformation with its audio quality and functionality.

Polycom MSR, Polycom’s Skype Room System, now supports Microsoft Teams video meetings. Polycom MSR includes a range of native Microsoft Teams video solutions for different size rooms that include Polycom’s leading audio and video technology including, Polycom Trio, Polycom EagleEye IV USB Camera, Polycom CX5100 360-degree panoramic camera and Polycom VoxBox.

The Bottom Line: Customers use Polycom RealConnect to connect Skype for Business and Office 365 to standards-based endpoints. Albertsons Companies, a current RealConnect customer, pointed out the value of RealConnect. Polycom, now a part of Plantronics, launched a Microsoft Teams beta program with more than 50 enterprise customers for feedback on performance and reliability before release.