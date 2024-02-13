Planar Enhanced Its LED Video Wall Solutions—What You Need to Know

Planar is upping its LED video wall solutions. The company enhance its next-generation LED video wall families for indoor and outdoor and on-camera applications such as virtual production (VP) and extended reality (XR): the Planar Venue Pro Series; Planar Venue Pro VX Series; and Planar Luminate Pro Series.

The new and enhanced Planar Venue Pro Series, Planar Venue Pro VX Series, and Planar Luminate Pro Series support nearly any temporary or permanent installation in markets spanning VP, rental and staging, live events, corporate environments and broadcast. Enhancements include support to create convex or concave curved video walls as a result of built-in curving blocks with the ability to facet up to 7.5 degrees. All electronics are accessible from the front, making wall mounting a viable option. With universal hardware for hanging or free-standing video walls, the families limit the need for additional, expensive hardware. The new models also retain features that support single-person setup such as a lightweight design and quick-lock system.

“Over the last few years, we’ve seen these product families quickly become popular choices for our customers in VP and XR and in fast-paced events as a result of the high brightness, high performing scan, and refresh rates and flexibility they deliver to accommodate a wide set of installation options,” said Robert Detwiler, senior director of product management and training at Planar. “These next-generation versions expand on these capabilities and take deployment versatility to new heights to support practically any kind of installation today and in the future.”

(Image credit: Planar)

In addition to high brightness, customers also benefit from finer pixel pitches and enhanced viewing angles for outstanding visual performance. Additionally, built-in LED corner protection all three updated video wall solutions limit damage caused by setup and teardown to help extend product lifespan.

New Planar Venue Pro Series indoor LED video wall displays support quick setup and disassembly for corporate events, tradeshows and beyond. The next-generation solution introduces new 1.5 and 2.9 millimeter pixel pitch models to round out the lineup’s existing 1.9 and 2.5 millimeter models.

Following its introduction in September 2022, the next-generation Planar Venue Pro VX Series offers improved contrast, lower scan ratio and higher frame rates for unparalleled in-camera and on-camera performance. The line of indoor fine pixel pitch LED video wall displays is designed to revolutionize the production of lifelike content such as recorded, streamed or broadcast video. Models are now available in 1.5 and 1.9 millimeter pixel pitches and are compatible with Brompton LED processors and LED controllers from Colorlight.

Optimized for people in need of a bright outdoor solution with relatively close viewing distances, the Planar Luminate Pro Series models are designed to combat direct sunlight. The family is available with narrow 2.5 and 2.9 millimeter pixel pitches to support comfortable viewing from as close as 14 feet. The displays also feature an IP65 Ingress Protection rating to withstand harsh weather, in addition to delivering improved contrast and a higher refresh rate to elevate viewing experiences in temporary event applications and fixed installations.