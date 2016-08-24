PixelFLEX LED Video Technology to be Showcased at WFX 2016

On September 21st in Louisville, Kentucky, WFX 2016 will unveil its latest technology for the house of worship market at the Kentucky Exhibition Center in Booth 507. Nashville-based PixelFLEX will be on hand to showcase a variety of its a LED video technologies, including the new FLEXLite NXG, the FLEXLite Plus and the FLEXCurtain HD, all with the capabilities to transform any worship environment.



“WFX is a wonderful opportunity for us to demonstrate the power that can be felt from a worship service enhanced by the use of LED video,” said David Venus, PixelFLEX Director of Marketing. “With the product evolution creating a sustained affordability, we are seeing a number of our technologies being used at houses of worship across the country, and WFX gives us a chance to develop relationships with even more congregations.”

With one of the highest resolution displays on the market, the FLEXLite NXG is available in two sizes (500mm x 500mm and 1000mm x 500mm) to meet the needs of any house of worship. Using a die-cast aluminum frame for durability, the FLEXLite NXG is available in 2.6-6.25mm pitch options, plus it also includes a 6.25mm full outdoor, IP65 version as well. For optimum performance, FLEXLite NXG tiles are calibrated directly out of the box to help decrease any failures in the field and ensure perfect color and brightness, and with serviceability in mind, easy access to the panels allows for quick and simple on-site repairs.

Capable of a 15-degree curve in any direction, FLEXLite Plus is one of the highest resolution curve-able LED displays on the market building on the importance of meeting the needs of every house of worship through its new and improved features. Because of its bright, dense display and high refresh rate, FLEXLite Plus photographs and videos smoothly and its tiles are also calibrated directly out of the box to help decrease failure, and ensure perfect color and brightness of your LED screen.