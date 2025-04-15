House of Worship Renovation: Power and Vision

When the First Christian Church of Somerset in Somerset, KY, first connected with JCA Media, recognized for its AV integration throughout Kentucky and houses of worship in particular, they did not foresee a significant AV upgrade in their future. They were primarily looking to repair their choir microphones and floor pockets.

(Image credit: Future)

However, the project quickly evolved into a comprehensive AV transformation once JCA Media took a closer look at the space. They quickly recognized the need for more thorough improvements that would enhance the experience for both service attendees and technology operators, all of whom are volunteers within the church.

“What started with choir mics and floor boxes turned into a request to replace projectors, house and theatrical lights, and completely redo the AV network," said Alex Peake, project manager for JCA Media.

Lights Out

Before the upgrades, the church relied on outdated technology, including a dimming system that was more than 25 years old. Its audio and projection setup was also quite antiquated, particularly the projector system, which provided barely adequate visibility during services. Although the PA system was operational, its infrastructure required significant improvements.

“We needed the upgrade because we had more lights not working than were working,” admitted Keith Kissinger, property chair, elder, and treasurer for the First Christian Church. “We usually dim the lights for prayers, and it got to the point where it looked dimmed all the time.”

Starting with lighting, JCA Media aimed to integrate an energy-efficient solution that would be easy for the in-house team of volunteers to operate. For lighting, 71 LED house lights were installed from The Light Source, along with 16 Chauvet Ovation E-260WW LED fixtures that offered bright output and smooth dimming. The ChamSys Quick Q10 compact lighting console was selected for its icon-based interface, simplifying operation for volunteers. Doug Fleener Design optical splitters and preset stations, plus a LynTec RPC remote control breaker panel, all contributed to the seamless control of the system.

According to Peake, the church was "not really technically driven in terms of lighting. It just needs to be super volunteer-friendly." That mindset remained during the integration, prompting the JCA team to concentrate on reliable, user-friendly solutions that wouldn’t overwhelm their volunteers.

Let's Hear It

Custom ACE Backstage floor boxes were designed to fit the church’s unique concrete slab configuration. (Image credit: JCA Media)

While the PA system was not replaced, the amplification and control systems needed improvement. To provide a more professional audio experience during services, the amplifiers were upgraded to LEA Professional amplifiers, which feature cloud-based monitoring. Four Earthworks Choir microphones, plus Shure PSM 900 in-ear monitors and QLXD wireless units were also added.

Custom ACE Backstage floor boxes were designed to fit the church’s unique concrete slab configuration. “Their floor boxes had small conduits, so one of the things we couldn't do was load a lot of stage I/O into those floor boxes due to the limited size of the conduit,” Peake explained.

Due to the small conduit sizes, JCA Media had to pursue custom solutions to accommodate the necessary stage I/O. DSP tuning inside the LEA amplifiers were used to optimize audio performance, while an Allen & Heath GX4816 stage box cleaned up the FOH I/O and allowed for improved stage connectivity, with two DX ports giving the capability for two DX168 boxes to be placed on stage.

To address the outdated projector system, JCA replaced the two front projectors with Epson 13,000-lumen laser projectors, which deliver bright, crisp imagery for any location in the room. Additionally, two rear projectors were substituted with an 86-inch LG commercial display to cover the visuals on the rear stage.

An RTI control system provides centralized management, while enhanced power sequencing was implemented using Furman power conditioners. This safeguards equipment from power surges and ensures proper startup and shutdown procedures. In houses of worship, where technology may often operate for extended periods, this prolongs the lifespan of the equipment. “We always sequence things where the console comes on, the stage rack comes on, then amps come on, and vice versa on the way off,” added Peake.

Alex Peake and Keith Kissinger (Image credit: JCA Media, First Christian Church)

A LynTec RPC system also offered DMX-controlled relay switching to provide efficient power usage and prevent premature wear and tear. "We love LynTec because it has multiple control protocols, and one of them is DMX,” said Peake. “With a preset station on the wall, I can hit 'off,' it sends the command via DMX to lower the fixtures, and powers them down completely—saving energy and extending their lifespan. We've seen numerous installations where LED fixtures run constantly—and within four or five years, they stop responding to DMX or fail entirely. Often, it's not the LED itself that fails but the control side. “

The new audio infrastructure also supports the church’s streaming needs by rerouting audio from the console for a broadcast mix into their existing streaming system.

Making a Difference

New Epson projectors were installed to replace First Christian Church’s outdated projection system. (Image credit: JCA Media)

JCA Media completed the installation over three weeks, ensuring minimal disruption to church services, and the new systems were operational in time for Feb. 16 services. The installation process was relatively seamless, but one minor issue needed addressing. With the sanctuary ceilings reaching 36 feet, an atrium lift had to be used to install and adjust all the new lighting fixtures safely. “We were trying to eliminate moving pews, so we utilized an atrium lift and worked our way around the pews,” said Peake.

They also cleaned and organized the booth’s existing streaming and video technology. “Everything was shoved under their knees,” Peake added. “So, we cleaned and fixed that up as well.”

When all the church leadership first entered the sanctuary after the integration was complete, they couldn’t help but comment on the change. “Wow, what a difference,” said Kissinger. “It was beyond what words could describe.”

Now, JCA Media is training the church’s volunteer tech staff to fully operate the new AV network. “The sound system is so over the top compared to what we were working with, and as I stated before, we have only begun to use what we have to work with,” said Kissinger. “The sound booth crew are so looking forward to being able to overwhelm the congregation with the magic it is capable of.”

JCA Media often starts collaborating with clients on a small project. Once the client realizes the various upgrades and enhancements needed, they want them to stay and tackle them all at once, which is precisely what happened at First Christian Church. What began as a simple microphone replacement evolved into a complete transformation, with improvements that will enable the church to offer an enhanced worship experience for years.