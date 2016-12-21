Piccadilly Circus Installing 4K, Curved LED Display

The lights in London’s Piccadilly Circus are being upgraded by Land Securities to a massive, outward-curved display capable of 4K video production. The display will be manufactured by Daktronics and installation is planned for the spring of 2017.



“We fully understand the need to protect the heritage of the Lights but also the need to transform them to maintain their iconic global status," said Tim Bleakley, CEO of Ocean Outdoor which will operate the site on behalf of Land Securities. “Piccadilly Lights is one of the world’s most sought-after advertising sites and this transformation takes it to the next level. Going forward we will work with all of the stakeholders to ensure the Lights remain a testament to London’s global reputation for defining invention and innovation.”

“We’re really looking forward to the overall project and are equally excited to see the new display Daktronics provides to continue giving light at this world-renowned location,” said Richard Brown, Land Securities Senior Project Surveyor. “The upgrade in technology will allow for messages using the entire digital canvas as well as the classic look with multiple messages on different parts of the display. The increased functionality will be a wonderful addition to this space.”

The display will feature a tight 8-millimeter line spacing and cover the existing digital footprint of 17.56 meters high by 44.62 meters wide as it curves around the corner of the buildings in a similar fashion to the current displays. It will feature variable content zoning to show one large piece of content or multiple sections showing different content simultaneously.