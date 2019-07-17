Pexip to Offer Free Cloud Video Interop Capabilities for Microsoft Teams Rooms, Surface Hub 2 Customers

Pexip has announced it will offer free Cloud Video Interop (CVI) services for customers of Microsoft Teams Rooms and Surface Hub 2 systems. The offer is available directly via Pexip and participating partners and is valid for new customers of Microsoft Teams Rooms and Surface Hub 2 solutions.

“The enterprise communications market is becoming increasingly complex, and we realize there is a great need to simplify it for most enterprises,” said Tom-Erik Lia, chief commercial officer, Pexip. “As we are partners with Microsoft and see the company’s meeting room solutions gain tremendous popularity, we collaborate to make the meeting environment easier to navigate for everyday users. With this offering, we make it a no-brainer for enterprises to enable their existing systems to join Microsoft Teams meetings hosted via either Microsoft Teams Rooms or the new Surface Hub 2.”

Cloud Video Interop enables third-party videoconferencing and other non-Microsoft systems to join Microsoft Teams meetings. Enterprise users can choose whichever technology they have on hand to join. Typically, organizations have traditional videoconferencing systems from vendors such as Cisco and Poly in their large, high-profile rooms, but have recently started equipping many new rooms with more affordable systems such as Microsoft Teams Rooms. These video-capable meeting room solutions are not generally compatible, but CVI enables all of them to seamlessly work together.

“We are seeing a tremendous opportunity for Microsoft Teams Meetings to bring people around the world together to get work done,” said Christian Schacht, senior product marketing manager, Microsoft 365. “Together with our strong Cloud Video Interop partners like Pexip, customers can leverage their traditional room solutions to join Microsoft Teams Meetings while they start to equip rooms with a modern native Microsoft Teams solution like Microsoft Teams Rooms and Surface Hub.”

“In the enterprise communications world, a simple and streamlined workflow is required in order to foster widespread user adoption,” said Ira M. Weinstein, founder of analyst firm Recon Research. “Solutions like Pexip’s Cloud Video Interop provide interoperability between key communication systems and services, without forcing users to change how they work, and without the hassle and expense of deploying additional technology.”

Pexip is one of only three certified and Microsoft-supported CVI providers. With the myriad of vendors available to the enterprise, it is becoming increasingly difficult to navigate and to understand which solutions work with each other. Pexip works closely with Microsoft to provide solutions that complement the company’s collaboration offerings, and Pexip CVI for Microsoft Teams is one of these.