Peerless-AV Helps Sprinklr Install Large Video Wall in NYC Headquarters

As the social media management system for many of the world’s largest brands, Sprinklr’s New York City headquarters is a busy place with both employee and client foot traffic. Like many office buildings, the lobby is the first place clients arrive when visiting Sprinklr’s office. To truly evoke the innovative nature of Sprinklr, and to feature one of its flagship products, Sprinklr Display, the company sought to create a wow factor from the moment someone steps into its office.

Sprinklr's completed video wall, using Peerless-AV mounts

In addition to developing a strong visual impression, Sprinklr also wanted a solution to best showcase its products and work. As visitors stepped into the office, Sprinklr wanted to first grab their attention, then get them thinking about how they could use the company’s services and products. Sprinklr knew they wanted to incorporate a grid of TV monitors to make the most of the real estate in the office and to showcase its Sprinklr Display product.

In June 2017, with this vision in mind, Sprinklr turned to one of its partners, Ideacage, a cloud-based content management and display control solutions company. Having worked together for multiple years, Ideacage understood Sprinklr’s needs and created various design options, resulting in a 2x4 data visualization wall showcasing Sprinklr Display.

Relying on Ideacage’s experience, Sprinklr utilized all recommended vendors, including Peerless-AV. For this project, Ideacage selected Peerless-AV’s SmartMount Supreme Full-Service Video Wall Mounts (DS-VW775).

“We always like to work with Peerless-AV when it comes to integration projects,” said Stephen Loeckle, chief technology officer, Ideacage. “From the moment we place an order, to the final distribution and installation, the support team is always there to help. We do not get that same type of cooperation when working with other mount manufacturers.”

Installation began in August 2017, with Ideacage utilizing eight Peerless-AV SmartMount Supreme Full-Service Video Wall Mounts and eight 55-inch NEC monitors. For a project that would have traditionally taken up to two hours to install, it took only 20 minutes.

“I really like the slim design of the DS-VW775 over previous generations,” said Loeckle. “With more space allocated between monitors, we are able to utilize Ideacage media players behind the mounts so there is no need for an entire tech closet with additional equipment. And, thanks to the micro-adjustments of the wall mounts, the monitors are able to lay completely flat, even on un-even walls.”

The final product—a 16-foot-wide video wall—was completely finished in two days.

With the installation of the video wall, Sprinklr now has a place to showcase its own solution and company-wide activities, including graphs depicting social media streams and employee sentiment, as well as videos and images highlighting company events.

The new video wall has given Sprinklr’s lobby a modern look and feel that has made a significant difference in the overall vibe of the office.

Sprinklr has implemented a second video wall in its Portland, Oregon office.