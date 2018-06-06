Peerless-AV Introduces SEAMLESS at InfoComm 2018

(Image credit: PR News Foto/Peerless-AV)

The What: Peerless-AV is rolling out SEAMLESS by Peerless-AV at InfoComm 2018, booth C2947 from June 6-8.

The What Else: SEAMLESS by Peerless-AV offers an all-encompassing support system for Peerless-AV's partners and customers. Key elements of the program include: expert engineering and design, custom project managers, full installation services, and dedicated LED mounting solutions.

The Bottom Line: Peerless-AV combined its commitment to the creation of cutting-edge technology and standard-setting solutions to develop a one-of-a-kind all-inclusive or bespoke program for LED video walls.