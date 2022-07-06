Party Like a Rock Star: Hard Rock Hotel Installs 180-plus Philips MediaSuite Pro TVs

The Hard Rock Hotel in Amsterdam has installed the PPDS (opens in new tab) range of Netflix-ready, Chromecast built-in advanced Philips MediaSuite TVs as part of a recent refurbishment and upgrade program. The upgrade included more than 180 4K interactive MediaSuite TVs to all 173 guest rooms and common areas.

Preview globe, the Hard Rock Amsterdam – owned and operated by Dutch group, Eden Hotels – and situated in the 120+ year old heritage listed Art Nouveau building, blends the spirit of its location together with a signature collection of vibrant music memorabilia, including prized possessions from artists such as Elton John, Slash and John Lennon.

“We are delighted to have been part of this highly unique project, which allowed us, in partnership with Nonius, to bring the power and benefits of the Philips MediaSuite to life for Hard Rock guests," said Jeoren Verhaeghe, international business manager, hospitality at PPDS.

“Hard Rock Hotel is an iconic hotel brand and one which is dedicated to bringing a showstopping experience to its guests, from the moment they walk through the doors," he continued. "With Philips MediaSuite TVs, guests are able to enjoy an experience built around their needs, allowing them to watch and enjoy content, when they want, however they want. Whether its traditional TV, casting from their own device, via Netflix, Apple TV or another streaming service, Philips MediaSuite has you covered.”

With the rise of in-room entertainment usage, the Eden Hotels rock 'n roll-themed hotel—situated in the Art Nouveau building—needed a state of-the-art AV solution to match its high standards in luxury. The solution also needed to be versatile enough to work flawlessly with the existing Nonius global middleware system, enabling guests to enjoy a consistent Hard Rock Hotel experience.

Philips MediaSuite TVs provide a personalized guest experience

(Image credit: PPDS)

Tasked with bringing Eden Hotels’ ambitions and high expectations to life, PPDS and Nonius came together to create a home-from-home, personalized experience.

Upon entering their room, displays greet guests with a personalized welcome message accompanied by curated music, tailored to their genre preference. The intelligent display features were brought to life via the Nonius global system—enabling guests to enjoy interactive guitar and yoga lessons, as well as Hard Rock’s exclusive record player program.

The displays also allow guests to view their current invoices, book amenities, and make room service requests, for efficient and safe interactions with the hotel staff. For added convenience, the display language can also be changed to accommodate guest requirements.

With Netflix and Chromecast built-in, and, most recently, the addition of Apple TV+, guests can enjoy all their favorite content and streaming services directly on the big screen in up to 4K rather than on their phone, tablet, or laptop.

High-quality streaming and in-room entertainment from PPDS

(Image credit: PPDS)

With Philips MediaSuite TVs, Chromecast built-in allows hotels to bring multiple options to guests while also removing the risk of potential theft, or end-of-life of external connectivity devices, also ensuring a cleaner, almost wire-free installation.

As a result of this collaboration, both the guest and staff experience was significantly enhanced. “We’re very happy that we can give our guests a home-away-from-home feeling with Netflix and the interactive features offered through Philips MediaSuite,” said Claire van Campen, general manager, Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American.

Within each room, guest now have access to: