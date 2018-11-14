Panasonic to Exhibit 4K AV Solutions at 2018 WFX Conference and Expo

Panasonic Systems Solutions Company of North America will showcase a range of 4K visual, 4K professional imaging, and audio solutions for houses of worship at the WFX Conference and Expo at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. The EQ1 Series 4K Professional Displays, PT-RZ120U 1-Chip DLP SOLID SHINE Laser Projector, AW-UE150 4K 60p Professional PTZ Camera, AW-RP150 Touchscreen Remote Camera Controller, AK-UC4000 4K HDR and HD Slow Motion Camera System, and RAMSA Audio Speakers will all be featured at Booth #501 from Nov. 14-15, 2018.

Panasonic offers the new products and solutions described below to enhance the worship experience:

Panasonic’s EQ1 Series 4K Professional Displays offer a simple, flexible, and cost effective solution for house of worship digital signage needs. This display series presents 4K imaging with a slim depth and stylish narrow bezel design maximizing the screen area in relation to the display’s physical size. The EQ1 Series offers 350 cd/m2 brightness, excellent visibility, and with a built-in signage player, allows video and still-image playback via USB, enabling simple, networkable media presentations. The EQ1 Series includes six (6) new models of 4K professional displays, which includes 43, 50,55, 65,75, 85- display sizes. All display sizes can be installed in either portrait or landscape orientation.

Panasonic’s new 12,600lm (center) PT-RZ120U 1-Chip DLP SOLID SHINE laser projector, being showcased with the ET-DLE030 Ultra Short Throw Lens, offers crisp and vivid imaging due to its dual-laser-module and dual-phosphor-wheel SOLID SHINE laser drives. A unique color-wheel system enhanced by dual heat-resistant phosphor wheels works in harmony to maximize color accuracy while reducing energy loss from the light sources. This technology achieves vibrant picture quality and 10,000:1 contrast ratio. The PT-RZ120 is capable of 24/7 maintenance-free operation for up to 20,000 hours thanks to air-tight and dust-resistant optical units and cooling systems negating the need for air filters. The PT-RZ120 shares optional lenses with Panasonic’s 1-Chip DLP projector family, offers 360-degree installation, 4K signal input and DIGITAL LINK (based on HDBaseT technology) for single-cable connection, which simplifies installation, reduces cabling and associated costs, and enhances reliability. The PT-RZ120U 1-Chip DLP SOLID SHINE laser projectors are available in black or white cabinets.

Professional video products showcased include Panasonic’s AK-UC4000 Camera System, offering 4K video that is only possible with a large sensor, along with a range of functions such as HDR, BT.2020 and high-speed shooting. The AW-UE150, a new 4K integrated PTZ camera, provides 4K/UHD 60p capture, a first for a broadcast-class PTZ, with the widest viewing angle (75.1 degrees, horizontal) in its class, and integrated with a TecnoPoint top track rail system for precision robotic camera moves. The UE150 will be shown with the AW-RP150, a new touchscreen camera controller.

"Houses of Worship are looking to expand their congregations by attracting younger members, while inspiring and engaging their existing members,” said John Baisley, senior vice president, professional imaging & visual systems, Panasonic Systems Solutions Company of North America. "To improve and enhance the worship experience, Panasonic has an extensive portfolio of new 4K products and audio solutions, which captures and delivers an experience to congregations, both big and small, that are using technology for applications such as environmental projection, digital signage, and image capture to engage, inform and inspire their worshipers.”

In addition to the 4K visual and professional imaging solutions being showcased in the booth, Panasonic will also be showing their RAMSA Audio portfolio. These speakers, which were originally designed for Olympic venues, produce superior sound quality to truly captivate audiences.

Panasonic will be available at Booth #501 to discuss its suite of 4K professional imaging and visual technology solutions.