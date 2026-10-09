Vizrt’s Viz Libero Teams Brings 3D Analysis to Richmond AFL Coaching and Content Creation

Australia’s Richmond AFL has signed on Viz Libero Teams to unify its coaching and content creation in a single, simple workflow; on a laptop, on-prem, or in the cloud. With Viz Libero Teams, the Tigers’ coaching team can turn match footage into clear 3D breakdowns that create tactical insights and inform the club’s strategy. Over 70 analysis tools within the solution, including measurements, defensive lines, zones, and 3D camera flights, offers Richmond AFL the versatility to create an optimized and personalized experience, while easily creating captivating content.

“We're excited to partner with Vizrt and bring Viz Libero Teams into our football club," said Troy Johnson, head of technology, Richmond AFL. "This technology gives our coaches and analysts a powerful new way to break down match footage and translate it into clear, actionable insights for our players. Just as importantly, it opens up new possibilities for how we connect with our members and fans, letting us bring them closer to the tactical side of the game in ways we haven't been able to before. It's a great fit for a club that's always looking for an edge, both on the field and in how we engage our community."

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Richmond AFL can create analysis clips that engage its growing online base. Short-form content and match highlights shared on social media platforms are becoming increasingly popular among football fans. After creating content for its digital audience with Viz Libero, UEFA saw a 78% increase in social media engagement, improving the fan experience by bringing fans closer to the action while at the same time creating new ways to monetize content with sponsorship deals.

[A New Aspect for Pro AV]

“For clubs and leagues around the world, Viz Libero Teams offers clarity and flexibility, so coaches and players dynamically visualize plays and improve performance," concluded Andrew O’Neil, SVP, sports strategy and growth, Vizrt.