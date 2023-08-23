Palmer Digital Group Launches On-Wall Outdoor Digital Menu Boards

There's a new line of on-wall outdoor digital menu boards for the restaurant industry. Palmer Digital Group's new series targets QSRs and fast-casual restaurants that lack real estate for traditional menu board structures, including businesses located in outdoor shopping centers, strip malls and busy urban areas.

The OWDMB series offers single, double, and triple display configurations, with display sizes of 46, 49, and 55 inches. “An increasing number of QSRs and fast-casual restaurants have embraced drive-thru business as an important revenue generator, and many of these businesses simply don’t have the room to install pedestal-style menu board structures,” said Chuck Lewis, vice president, Palmer Digital Group (PDG). “We felt that all QSRs should be able to benefit from digital menu boards even if they have tight drive-thru lanes, so we created a new product line to solve these problems.”

(Image credit: Palmer Digital Group)

Unlike PDG’s pedestal-style displays, the on-wall outdoor menu boards do not require a concrete foundation. Systems are easily mounted on a flat wall surface capable of supporting up to 600 pounds, which can be achieved by first mounting a sheet of ¾-inch outdoor-grade plywood to the wall. Power and data cords are run through the wall in advance of installation, with OWDMB display heights recommended between 48 and 52 inches relative to the center of viewer sightlines.

PDG provides in-house-built IP56-rated enclosures with each OWDMB on-wall digital menu board system to protect against inclement weather elements and other natural intrusions. The enclosure also houses the company’s quad-outlet box, surge filters and media players, and is discreetly mounted to remain out of customer sightlines.

Lewis noted that PDG values the customer feedback it receives because it leads to new solutions, such as the OWDMB series. “Our partners and end customers are our eyes and ears in the field and can see any problems or issues that we may not be able to identify during the product design phase,” he said. “We take suggestions seriously and try to incorporate any changes or modifications that will not raise the cost of the existing equipment to satisfy the needs of our customers.”