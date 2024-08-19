OSA Delivers High-Impact Audio to WWE HQ

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) brand is a global behemoth, with events that are among the most electrifying experiences in live entertainment. On occasion, WWE brings private events home to its new Stamford, CT-based corporate headquarters, where it seeks to deliver the energy and excitement of a sold-out stadium bout into its stunning, sunlit atrium.

The atrium is a long, tall, and narrow rectangular space with the building’s massive glass façade on the west side and three stories of open balconies on the east, each with a high-resolution LED video screen as its fascia and a fourth lining the top of the space. The central LED wall on the south end spans four stories from the base of the main floor and commands attention from any vantage point.

To design and install a PK Sound T10 robotic line array system for the unique space, the WWE tagged in the team at OSA International, which has offices in Las Vegas, Nashville and Chicago. The system’s acoustic coverage is precisely tailored to the atrium’s architecture to maximize clarity and consistency.

“We program events like company town halls and parties in our lobby space, which presents some major acoustic challenges,” said Joseph Solari, VP of studio operations at WWE. “The PK Sound solution devised by OSA is configured to keep acoustic energy off reflective surfaces and focus it only where people are gathered, and the results are truly phenomenal. Our first town hall with the new system was like night and day compared to our previous events, with clean, intelligible, and impactful sound reproduction across the board.”

The main array of eight PK Sound T10 robotic line source modules is installed above the center of the south video wall via a custom rigging solution by Atlanta Rigging Systems, with a column of three T218 intelligent subwoofers flown behind it for ample low-frequency reproduction. From there, variable horizontal coverage is configured on each module in the array and easily reconfigured remotely via PK .dynamics control software.

For events with smaller crowds, coverage can be symmetrically focused only on the ground floor. When the WWE hosts busier events with spectators on the upper floors, sound can be directed asymmetrically to include the crowds on the balconies while minimizing spillage onto the reflective LED screens. Content for the AV system is fed through a range of sources, including The Studios at WWE, the building’s new production facility that’s equipped with five studios and highlighted by a virtual production stage.

“WWE sets the standard for content creation and delivery, and we knew a PK Sound robotic line array system could overcome the atrium’s challenging acoustic environment and match the excitement and impact of the LED video content,” explained Jim Risgin, VP of design and engineering with OSA International. “Designed with support from PK Sound and ACT Entertainment, our solution gives them the flexibility to optimize acoustic coverage remotely and in real time for the best possible audio in any application, whether it’s a short spoken-word address for a few inside teams or a packed, high-energy party with WWE superstars on stage and music covering multiple floors.”

“This project is a great example of how PK Sound’s multi-axis robotics can effectively combat acoustic limitations and remove the room from the equation, resulting in pure and natural reinforcement,” added Ralph Mastrangelo, director of sales, live sound, with ACT Entertainment, PK Sound’s exclusive North American distributor. “Both WWE and OSA are at the forefront of their respective industries, so we were proud to play a small part in this collaboration and couldn’t be happier with the results—an audiovisual experience that reinforces WWE’s reputation as a global leader in live entertainment."