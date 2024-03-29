Optoma's New High-Brightness Projectors Bring Classrooms and Venues to Life

Optoma is adding to the WUXGA laser projector family with three new high-brightness projectors. Designed for the professional installation market, the ZU607TST, ZU607T, and ZU707T have 6,000, 6,500 and 7,000 lumens of brightness, respectively, to deliver enhanced brightness, versatility, flexible installation, and life-like images, ideal for any professional environment.

Versatile for a variety of end-user scenarios, the ZU607T and ZU707T WUXGA laser projector series brings bright images to spaces including large venues, higher education classrooms and lecture halls, museums, houses of worship, digital signage, and immersive installations. For professionals seeking a short throw alternative, the ZU607TST has a 0.58:1 short throw ratio for up to 300-inch images, ideal for any challenging installation set-up.

[Details Behind the Guinness World Record for Largest Projection Mapping]

To display detailed visuals, the ZU607TST, ZU607T and ZU707T projectors have a superior 300,000:1 contrast ratio, in addition to 4K and HDR compatibility to project crisp images with ultra-rich, accurate colors. For 3D experiences, such as those in a museum and other large venues, the projectors also provide full 3D support from almost any source.

With the added control and flexibility of HDBaseT 3.0 connectivity, the ZU607TST, ZU607T and ZU707T are affordable solutions for any small scale to complex installation. The projectors are equipped with DuraCore technology for long lifetime usage, use advanced laser diode cooling techniques, and feature a dust resistant IP6X certified optical engine for 24/7 maintenance free operation and projection for up to 30,000 hours in Eco Mode. Challenging installations become a breeze with a suite of useful installation features such as four-corner correction, vertical auto keystone, and 360-degrees and portrait projection modes.