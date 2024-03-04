Check out Optoma's New Interactive Flat Panel Displays  

Optoma recently unveiled its new Creative Touch 3-Series Interactive Flat Panel Displays (IFPDs). The displays—which are available in 65, 75, and 86-inch formats—feature enhanced functionality and added interactive features designed to meet the evolving needs of education and corporate environments. Included with every Creative Touch 3-Series IFPD is Optoma's intuitive and user-friendly software, including an enhanced Whiteboard for effortless 1-to-1 collaboration whether in remote, in-person, or hybrid environments across classrooms, lecture halls, boardrooms, and other professional settings.

With the new Optoma IFPDs, users can work together seamlessly in-person or in real time from home by accessing their content through the Optoma Solution Suite (OSS), a proprietary software stack consisting of the cloud-based Whiteboard, Display Share, and File Manager.

(Image credit: Optoma)

Whiteboard provides users with an infinity canvas, floating toolbar, and annotation tools for endless, creative lesson opportunities. Educators can sync their cloud accounts, such as Google Classroom, for convenient lesson planning from anywhere and access their materials from any Creative Touch IFPD on campus. For remote lessons or in hybrid sessions, educators have the option of writing on the board while their students have a real time view of the annotations, either via one other Creative Touch display or online, valuable for use cases such as hiding quiz answers for later discussion. Users can also conveniently embed browser pages for easy dragging and dropping of image and video content into the canvas for smoother, uninterrupted lessons.

“Educators and business professionals today are seeking user-friendly solutions for ultimate collaboration from anywhere as we settle into the changing needs of various classroom, work-from-home and hybrid learning and working environments,” said Jeff Perry, product manager at Optoma. “The new IFPDs bring impressive connectivity options and interactive collaboration features to any classroom or professional setting, all in a value-focused design.”

With a bright, fingerprint-resistant panel, ultra-slim bezel, anti-glare glass, and up to 40-point multi-touch capabilities, the IFPDs offer users a range of collaborative features for more effective lessons, presentations, and brainstorming sessions.