Roadmap 2024: HDBaseT Alliance

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Effi Goldstein, President of HDBaseT Alliance, shares exclusive insight into the company's 2024 roadmap.

Effi Goldstein, President of HDBaseT Alliance
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Effi Goldstein, President of HDBaseT Alliance

The non-stop adoption of peripherals requiring USB connectivity and extension puts innovations improving the experience for both installers and end users at the top of our 2024 roadmap.

We are once again leading the way in answering what our industry demands, with the introduction of the all-new HDBaseT-USB3 standard." —Effi Goldstein, President of HDBaseT Alliance

Considering the proliferation of the BYOD trend, the growing demand for multi-camera support, along with the EU’s standardization of USB-C, there is a strong need for a reliable extension with plug-and-play simplicity over a cost-effective cabling infrastructure. As more of these devices come out with USB 3.0, the call for high-performance connectivity is becoming evident.

With that in mind, we are once again leading the way in answering what our industry demands, with the introduction of the all-new HDBaseT-USB3 standard. This new technology provides a professional-grade extension of not only USB 2.0, but USB 3.2, controls, power, and frame synchronization up to 328 feet (100m) over a single Category cable. The first wave of more than a dozen of these solutions supporting HDBaseT-USB3 was on display in our booth at ISE in February 2024.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.