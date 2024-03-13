Roadmap 2024: HDBaseT Alliance

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Effi Goldstein, President of HDBaseT Alliance

The non-stop adoption of peripherals requiring USB connectivity and extension puts innovations improving the experience for both installers and end users at the top of our 2024 roadmap.

Considering the proliferation of the BYOD trend, the growing demand for multi-camera support, along with the EU’s standardization of USB-C, there is a strong need for a reliable extension with plug-and-play simplicity over a cost-effective cabling infrastructure. As more of these devices come out with USB 3.0, the call for high-performance connectivity is becoming evident.

With that in mind, we are once again leading the way in answering what our industry demands, with the introduction of the all-new HDBaseT-USB3 standard. This new technology provides a professional-grade extension of not only USB 2.0, but USB 3.2, controls, power, and frame synchronization up to 328 feet (100m) over a single Category cable. The first wave of more than a dozen of these solutions supporting HDBaseT-USB3 was on display in our booth at ISE in February 2024.