It's Official—We Have a Guinness World Record for Largest Projection Mapping

By Wayne Cavadi
( Systems Contractor News )
published

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building broke the record with two different shows that awe passersby.

Tokyo made history on Feb. 25, 2024. When its projection mapping show opened on the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building in Shinjuku, the nightly display became the certified Guinness World Record holder for largest projection-mapping show ever.

Per Emma Steen of Time Out Tokyo, the awe-inspiring visuals on the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building No. 1 cover nearly 150,000 square feet (13,905 square meters) of building. The show, which will run until the end of April, takes place nightly, and features five shows: ‘Evolution’ (by Belgian CG artist Maxime Guislain) and ‘Lunar Cycle’ (conceived by Colors Creation) on weeknights and ‘Tokyo Concerto’, ‘Zankyo Sanka (Aimer)’, ‘Evolution’ and ‘800 (Aimer)’ on weekends and holidays. 

The Tokyo Night & Light event also features audio to accompany the light show. According to the official website, shows start at 7 p.m. local time and run through 9 p.m. local time, lasting from 10-15 minutes each. 

Check out the world record holder in a couple of videos from the show's creators below. 

