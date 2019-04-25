Optoma Offering Navitar Long-Throw Lenses for ProScene Projectors

The What: Optoma, with Navitar—a designer, developer, and manufacturer of optical solutions—has announced the addition of two new interchangeable lenses compatible with Optoma ProScene projector models. Long throw and extra-long throw Navitar NuView replacement lenses allow greater versatility and maximum projector performance in professional environments.

The What Else: The new Navitar lenses complement Optoma’s current line of interchangeable long, standard, short, and ultra-short throw lenses. The NuView 578MCZ500 has a long throw ratio of 4.85–8.66:1 and the NuView 578MCZ087 has an extra-long throw ratio of 9.15–15.24:1. Both lenses are compatible with Optoma ProScene models ZU660, ZU750, ZU850, and ZU1050 and feature manual zoom and focus.

“Our pro AV customers were looking for more flexibility in projector placement for their large venue installations,” said Brian Soto, head of product management, Optoma Technology. “With throw ratios up to 15.24:1, Navitar’s extra-long-throw NuView lenses address this problem by allowing projectors to be placed more than 100 feet from a projection surface while ensuring image fidelity.”

“Navitar is excited to partner with Optoma to offer two NuView replacement lenses designed specifically for Optoma ProScene projector models,” said Laura Ann Nice, projection optics sales manager with Navitar, Inc. “NuView long-throw lenses offer greater installation flexibility to end users and accommodate a variety of projection distances and image sizes through manual zoom and focus functions. By using these lenses, pro AV customers are not only able to produce bright, crisp projected images, but they can also execute innovative installations with little to no restrictions.”

The Bottom Line: Optoma ProScene projectors were designed specifically for demanding professional applications. Interchangeable lenses, control system compatibility, and edge-blending technology enhance the line’s functionality for installers and end users.