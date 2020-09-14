Optoma Debuts Compact 7,500-Lumen Laser WUXGA Projector

The What: Optoma has announced its ProScene ZU720T, a compact, fixed-lens, 7,500-lumen laser WUXGA projector.

The What Else: The Optoma ProScene ZU720T is 4K and HDR10 compatible and features a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, producing detailed visuals with rich colors. With built-in image blending and warping and four-corner correction, as well as 360-degree and portrait installation modes, the ZU720T provides versatility to accommodate even the most complex installations. A fixed, telecentric lens design with full motorized lens-shift and 1.8x manual zoom and focus delivers the flexibility of interchangeable lens solutions at an affordable price-point. In addition, the ProScene ZU720T features an integrated Android OS and built-in media player.

Engineered with DuraCore technology, the ZU720T features a sealed IPX5-certified optical engine for dust-free operation and 24/7 operation capabilities, offering true maintenance-free projection for up to 30,000 hours of powerful performance in Eco mode.

The ZU720T is designed to satisfy several different user scenarios in engineering and commercial projection, such as long-range for immersive experiences at museums, houses of worship, and other large venues; medium-range for 20-person business conference rooms; or short-range such as digital signage in corridors.

“As the world’s first compact, fixed-lens, 7,500-lumen laser WUXGA projector, the ZU720T defines a new standard for professional and business projection solutions with its high brightness, compact design, quiet operation, and unrivaled flexibility, far exceeding other products in the market in terms of performance and price,” said Brian Soto, director, product management at Optoma Technology. “Designed to fulfill the performance needs of nearly every pro AV segment, the ZU720T is equipped with a variety of features needed to overcome any installation challenge, including 4K and HDR10 compatibility, blending and warping, 1.8x zoom, and full motorized lens shift.”

The Bottom Line: Delivering high brightness, color precision, flexibility, and quiet operation in a compact and lightweight chassis, the Optoma ZU720T is positioned as a midrange solution for a variety of end-user scenarios and large professional environments, including digital signage, entertainment, projection mapping, large conference rooms, lecture halls, museums, houses of worship, and multi-projector installations.