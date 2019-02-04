ONELAN Updates Digital Signage CMS for Enterprise Deployments

The What: ONELAN has released major updates ahead of ISE to its digital signage CMS which include a powerful new shared playlist feature to make managing content in multiple playlists or channels more efficient, a reduction in local storage requirements for System-on-Chip (SoC), and extra security protocols.

The What Else: Ideal for large corporates or Universities with multiple sites or departments, the new shared playlist feature provides network administrators with a single interface to update content across the network in multiple layouts or channels. In addition, wherever the shared playlist is added, users have more flexibility over enabling or disabling playback. Content creation teams can make content available in bulk, and local departments can choose what to include for playback on their own signage, thereby giving greater autonomy.

As standard storage on SOC screens is typically limited to just 4GB of free storage, the new CMS also introduces a much-needed selective channel download feature to reduce local storage requirements and network bandwidth usage when publishing. This architecture significantly reduces the impact on users who have large amounts of media in their content channels.

Furthermore, the CMS now includes support for the latest generation LG webOS 4.0 plus additional enhancements to SoC functionality. This includes streamlining the software update mechanism so updates can be rolled out on mass to multiple players, making management of large networks more efficient. Safeguards are inbuilt to ensure users only apply updates where appropriate and to minimize the impact on network bandwidth by staggering end-point updates.

The Bottom Line: With enhanced security, the system is now fully hardened to a broader range of vulnerabilities such as brute force password attempts with the introduction of additional security protocols. Network administrators are also able to set a range of password policies to mitigate the risk of user’s credentials being compromised.

Further features to enhance the user experience have been implemented, including a new channel preview button, ad-hoc table editing, and for SoC, change layout playlist item and, publish now, activate later