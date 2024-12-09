One System with Endless Possibilities: Bose Professional's Latest Loudspeakers

Bose Professional has introduced two new AMU multi-use loudspeaker models, the AMU108-120 and AMU208-120, as well as two new mounting accessory options. These new additions expand the flexibility of the AMU series, providing new wider coverage options while maintaining the high-output sound, vocal clarity, and musical depth that make it ideal for a diverse range of applications.

“We engineered the AMU Series to be scalable and meet the diverse needs of large distributed and small-to-mid-sized audio systems,” said Shawn Watts, director of product management, Bose Professional. “With multiple driver configurations, flexible mounting options, and colors, the AMU line provides virtually limitless installation and coverage possibilities for both indoor and outdoor use. These loudspeakers combine peak performance and vocal intelligibility with simplified installation, and are well-suited for spaces like bars, high-energy restaurants, fitness centers, auditoriums, concourses, theme parks, and public areas.”

The new AMU108-120 features a constant-directivity horn with a redesigned waveguide, delivering a wide and even 120×60-degree coverage. It is equipped with a Bose Professional LF8 8-inch woofer, producing 121 dB peak SPL and a frequency response of 80 Hz16 kHz. The larger AMU208-120 boasts the same 120° × 60° high-frequency coverage, combined with dual Bose Professional LF8 8-inch woofers. This configuration delivers an impressive 126 dB peak SPL and a frequency response of 70 Hz – 16 kHz.

AMU Series mounting accessories also provide expanded installation possibilities and include a new pole adapter and new suspension rail brackets, as well as stainless-steel U-brackets, surface-mount pan and tilt brackets, and single-point suspension brackets with multi-angle attachment points. All AMU Series loudspeakers come with a UV-resistant finish and an IP55 outdoor rating, with no custom orders or surcharges required for weatherization.

To further enhance the performance of AMU systems, users can incorporate the MB210-WR dual 10-inch weatherized subwoofer. Additionally, PowerShareX amplifiers also offer factory-optimized presets for peak-AMU performance and simplified installation.