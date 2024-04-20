On Hybrid Work 2024: Panasonic Connect

AVT Question: Please share your insight into trends that will play a role in hybrid workplace culture, space planning, and technologies in 2024.

Thought Leader: Petro Shimonishi, Director of Product Management, Pro AV Division at Panasonic Connect

Hybrid work aims to give employees the benefits of both working from home and working from the office. Yet, as companies implemented hybrid work models, organizations saw that successful adoption really depended on having high-quality technology to support both work environments.

Think about it. Employees often prefer to dedicate their remote workdays to completing tasks that require focus from the solitude of their home office. However, if their organization’s conferencing solutions are so outdated that they can’t fully participate in a virtual meeting from home, they will have no choice but to go into the office. Alternatively, if a team prefers to spend their office days collaborating and brainstorming with each other, but the office doesn’t have proper meeting rooms with visual and presentation technology, those employees will choose to save the commuting time and work from home. Thus, without visual, conferencing, and production solutions, organizations will struggle to really give employees the flexibility and options they crave.

In 2024, we’re likely to see more organizations adopt new technology to enhance the hybrid employee experience. High-quality projectors and displays used alongside wireless presentation systems make it easier to share visual content during group brainstorms. Meanwhile, PTZ cameras with built-in auto-tracking and seamless integration with ceiling microphones or wireless microphone solutions ensure remote attendees feel as if they are in the room. And as larger organizations incorporate virtual elements into their corporate events, they’ll need high-quality production technology to support a superior viewing experience for all. 2024 will be an exciting year for the future of hybrid work. We know the working model will stick around for the foreseeable future, but it will be important for employers to refine their policies and technology stacks so hybrid work can truly deliver on its promises.