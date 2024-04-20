On Hybrid Work 2024: Panasonic Connect

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Petro Shimonishi, Director of Product Management, Pro AV Division at Panasonic Connect, shares insight into trends that will play a role in hybrid workplace culture, space planning, and technologies in 2024.

Petro Shimonishi, Director of Product Management, Pro AV Division at Panasonic Connect
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: Please share your insight into trends that will play a role in hybrid workplace culture, space planning, and technologies in 2024.

Thought Leader: Petro Shimonishi, Director of Product Management, Pro AV Division at Panasonic Connect

Hybrid work aims to give employees the benefits of both working from home and working from the office. Yet, as companies implemented hybrid work models, organizations saw that successful adoption really depended on having high-quality technology to support both work environments. 

Think about it. Employees often prefer to dedicate their remote workdays to completing tasks that require focus from the solitude of their home office. However, if their organization’s conferencing solutions are so outdated that they can’t fully participate in a virtual meeting from home, they will have no choice but to go into the office. Alternatively, if a team prefers to spend their office days collaborating and brainstorming with each other, but the office doesn’t have proper meeting rooms with visual and presentation technology, those employees will choose to save the commuting time and work from home. Thus, without visual, conferencing, and production solutions, organizations will struggle to really give employees the flexibility and options they crave. 

As larger organizations incorporate virtual elements into their corporate events, they’ll need high-quality production technology to support a superior viewing experience for all." —Petro Shimonishi, Director of Product Management, Pro AV Division at Panasonic Connect

In 2024, we’re likely to see more organizations adopt new technology to enhance the hybrid employee experience. High-quality projectors and displays used alongside wireless presentation systems make it easier to share visual content during group brainstorms. Meanwhile, PTZ cameras with built-in auto-tracking and seamless integration with ceiling microphones or wireless microphone solutions ensure remote attendees feel as if they are in the room. And as larger organizations incorporate virtual elements into their corporate events, they’ll need high-quality production technology to support a superior viewing experience for all. 2024 will be an exciting year for the future of hybrid work. We know the working model will stick around for the foreseeable future, but it will be important for employers to refine their policies and technology stacks so hybrid work can truly deliver on its promises. 

More Thought Leader Series Articles

Roadmaps 2024: 40 AV/IT Companies

On Supporting – You: 15 Manufacturers

On Esports: 15 Thought Leaders

On Next-Gen Audio: 15 Thought Leaders

On Visualization Technologies: 28 Thought Leaders

On Streaming Technologies: 15 Thought Leaders

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn