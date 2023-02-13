On Displays: Chief

AVT Question: Please share your insights on display trends and best practices that can help deliver the best high-impact experience.

Thought Leader: Luke Westin, Senior Product Manager at Chief (opens in new tab)

The first thing to think about when planning a display or content is the experience you want to deliver: Is it collaboration, wayfinding, branding, interaction, or decoration? All of that feeds into the system in different ways. An interactive experience, for example, should have a mounting solution stable enough for the touch screen to perform at its full potential. One must-have item in every situation is installing the right cable to handle the tough requirements of digital signage.

An often-overlooked advantage of dvLED for digital signage is the large amount of customization you can do with the configuration." — Luke Westin, Senior Product Manager at Chief

Second, you want to look at the space—indoor versus outdoor, audience size, viewing distance, ambient light, and so on. When it comes to content being delivered outside, there are more outdoor-rated displays than outdoor-rated media players. If some of the equipment isn’t outdoor rated, you want to be sure to have an IP-rated enclosure to safeguard that equipment.

And finally, an often-overlooked advantage of dvLED for digital signage is the large amount of customization you can do with the configuration. You can tailor the content to a particular shape to really catch attention. Look for a modular mounting system that can support the most creative dvLED configurations.

AV Technology's Thought Leader Series: On Displays

