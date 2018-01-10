LG Electronics is showcasing a winding 92-foot-long “LG OLED Canyon” at CES 2018. The installation features 246 LG Open Frame OLED displays, in concave and convex configurations.

LG OLED CanyoLG OLED technology uses self-lighting pixels for exact control of image brightness and quality, and with no separate light source the displays are extremely lightweight, thin and flexible. Using this unique technology, LG Open Frame OLED displays for business-to-business applications are able to flex for a truly customizable approach that is both a work of art and functional digital signage.

At the entrance to LG’s sprawling CES booth adjacent to the main entrance of the Las Vegas Convention Center, the LG OLED Canyon features 90 concave and 156 convex Open Frame 4K UHD screens. Visitors walk through the 30-yard-long twisting canyon trail and experience alluring images produced by a total of two billion self-emissive OLED pixels. The incredible video experience, featuring impactful natural wonders such as a forest, glacier, waterfall and blizzard, is further enhanced by immersive Dolby Atmos audio, which also is included in 2018 LG OLED TVs for the consumer market.

In addition to the customizable Open Frame LG OLED displays demonstrated at CES, the 2018 family of LG OLED commercial displays includes jaw-dropping Wallpaper and Wallpaper-In-Glass models and video wall units, as well as Dual-View Flat and Curved Tiling models.