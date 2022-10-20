NYC’s Tin Building Gets a GLAAM-orous Upgrade from ANC—Here's How

ANC (opens in new tab) has completed the integration of innovative media technology—GLAAM America Media Glass—into the transformation of the historic Tin Building. It is the first of many projects to come out of the ANC/GLAAM integration and operation partnership announced in October of 2020.

ANC debuted the immersive space during New York Digital Signage Week with a behind-the-scenes tour of the Tin Building and Pier 17. A large crowd of signage and design industry specialists toured the mixed-use development to see the breadth of digital signage and technology integrations.

(Image credit: ANC, GLAAM Media Glass)

The Tin Building, developed by The Howard Hughes Corporation, is a 53,000-square-foot marketplace operated by Jean-Georges Vongerichten. ANC installed the fully transparent, LED-embedded, and construction-grade GLAAM Media Glass within the Tin Building.

The original Tin Building was home to the famous Fulton Fish Market, a once-burgeoning fish market dating back to the early 1800s and the epicenter of wholesale fish trade in the United States. Today, the reconstructed building serves a new generation in the heart of the Seaport District.

(Image credit: ANC, GLAAM Media Glass)

GLAAM Media Glass covers more than 1,100 square feet of space surrounding the escalators in the heart of the building. While on the escalator, shoppers have clear views of the marketplace awaiting them. The view from the retail floor to the glass is an ever-changing array of fully programmable content which ANC ties into the greater audiovisual network at Pier 17 using its proprietary LiveSync control system.

The Tin Building is a continuation of ANC’s partnership with The Howard Hughes Corporation at Pier 17, where ANC designed a custom multimedia system complete with no-bezel LED columns for continuous content display. In addition to the GLAAM integration, ANC also integrated a commercial video wall with transparent OLED. ANC worked alongside the project’s architect and design team at Roman and Williams, and construction manager, Plaza Construction, on the digital installation.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with The Howard Hughes Corporation to bring this truly unique application to life in the revitalized Seaport District, setting the bar high for what an experiential shopping and dining atmosphere should be,” said George Linardos, ANC CEO. “Our clients continually look to ANC as an AV design and integration partner to consult, evaluate and install the latest technologies so they can provide their customers with memorable, engaging experiences. With GLAAM Media Glass in the Tin Building, we are demonstrating that very attractive atmosphere.”

GLAAM Media Glass is unique in that it eliminates the compromise of design and building value from obstructed views and blocked natural light from LED screens, bars, mesh, and attachments. The embedded micro-LED technology, weatherproofed and protected from the elements, creates a seamless connection between the physical and digital experience. It requires far less maintenance and repair than previous LED offerings, is priced at a similar capital investment and is estimated to provide 100,000 hours of full brightness over its lifetime, thus creating a total lower cost of ownership.

“The interest we’re receiving from our clients in the sports, entertainment, transit, and development worlds signals a huge demand for these new media technologies,” said Linardos. “As physical and digital worlds continue to fuse, and expectations rise for real world experiences to surprise and delight, we’re proud to be at the forefront of bringing places to life in new and magical ways through our partnership program with the most innovative technologies in the market.”