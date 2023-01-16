Road to ISE 2023: K-array Group Presents New AV Market Roadmap

ISE 2023 sees the K-array group (opens in new tab) present its new roadmap dedicated to the AV market sector. Today the K-array group comprises three brands—K-array, KGEAR and KSCAPE. Together, these brands offer solutions for any AV space or application—large or small, complex or not.

According to K-array president Alessandro Tatini, the time has come to consolidate the company’s offering for the AV market to make it easy for integrators, consultants, and architects to specify the products they need for their projects. K-array group products offer solutions for applications including corporate, education, hospitality, retail, public spaces, visitor attractions, marine, and venues.

“We are passionate about sound and have been pioneering unique audio solutions for live events for over 30 years,” explained Tatini. “We wanted to bring that experience to the installed AV market, so the last few years have seen us develop a range of compact, aesthetically pleasing products that deliver the same levels of quality and innovation to the AV sector. Three years ago, we developed KSCAPE—an integrated audio and lighting solution for design-conscious environments that puts wellbeing into focus. A year later we launched KGEAR with the intention of offering simpler, less costly audio solutions for applications where quality counts. Now that we have all these elements in place, it’s time for us to have a more cohesive approach to the market.”

The first move is the creation of a dedicated K-array installed sound business unit. This will bring K-array’s three brands under one roof and act as a single resource for consultants and integrators looking to specify projects. To ensure timely delivery of product and circumvent the current supply chain issues faced by the industry at large, the K-array group has invested in both components and final assembled stock to guarantee a minimum of twelve months supply to ensure that solutions are available upon demand.

K-array has also worked hard to develop a number of strategic partnerships for increased operability and ease of use—namely Moodsonic for KSCAPE, Samsung LED walls for K-array, and a vast array of plugins to ensure seamless integration with most major control systems; namely Crestron, Crestron Home, Q-SYS, and Control4. Finally, K-array was the first manufacturer to adopt Audinate’s revolutionary ‘Dante Ready’ licensing program that allows customers to add Dante channels (opens in new tab) and features as and when they are needed for complete flexibility and scalability.

“We are excited to roll out our new roadmap for AV at ISE 2023,” concluded Tatini. “It’s a significant change of direction for us and one that we feel will help consultants and integrators immensely when designing and specifying projects using our products. We’re looking forward to 2023.”