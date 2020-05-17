Nureva Span Workspace Adds Support for Agile Frameworks and Remote PI Planning

The What: Nureva has added connectors in Span Workspace to allow users to show dependencies between notes with red lines, as would be done during analog brainstorming sessions and structured activities like PI Planning.

The What Else: Companies that have implemented frameworks such as Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) and Scrum@Scale need digital alternatives as the changed work environment has forced them to collaborate remotely. These frameworks help larger organizations adopt agile methodologies and deliver products and services faster, and connectors are a key part of the process. When a note is selected in Span Workspace, connector points appear on each side of the note. Users can simply click on a point and drag the connector to any other note on a canvas. The red lines that connect the notes will adjust as the notes are moved. Every change that is made on the canvas will be seen in real time by all other team members working in the same canvas, no matter where they are.

Related: Nureva Debuts Nureva Console Management Platform

Connectors spot which features or stories will not be delivered until multiple teams complete their dependencies. Because everyone can interact with the canvas at the same time, key details aren’t left out and risks are easier to identify and assess. Connectors also make it possible to spot at a glance the projects that have no dependencies at all and can be completed independently. Connectors and other recently added features in Span Workspace, such as agile templates, starter canvases for agile activities and integration with Jira Software, help agile teams keep their ceremonies focused and collaborative.

“A growing number of Span Workspace users are SAFe practitioners, and they’ve highlighted the need for this feature,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “With so many of our customers working remotely, connectors make it simpler to virtually map out the work ahead and get products to market faster.”

The Bottom Line: Because Span Workspace is a cloud-based platform designed for real-time teamwork, it also allows distributed agile teams to work together in a shared digital space. Distributed participants can quickly contribute to every sprint planning session, stand-up meeting and retrospective as if they were together in the same room, without compromising teamwork or the agile process. This greatly accelerates agile processes and overcomes many of the challenges associated with distributed agile teams.