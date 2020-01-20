Nureva Debuts Nureva Console Management Platform

The What: Nureva has announced Nureva Console, a cloud-based platform designed to help organizations manage their Nureva audio conferencing systems across multiple locations from a single, secure dashboard.

The What Else: From Nureva Console, IT managers can remotely determine the state of a Nureva audio system to see if it is set as the default audio device, if the firmware is up to date, and whether it is powered and connected to a computer. System information, such as model details and serial numbers, is also available. Once a Nureva audio system is enrolled through Nureva Console, customers receive an additional year of warranty, from two years to three.

Looking forward, Nureva Console provides the infrastructure for deep integration between Nureva audio and other third-party solutions. New functionality will be added to Nureva Console frequently. For example, in the near term, IT managers can integrate their room booking and room control systems with Nureva’s new HDL200 system from Nureva Console.

“We are excited to offer customers a simple, enterprise-class management service that delivers the scalability and flexibility they need for broad deployment of our systems,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “With the addition of the new HDL200 system and this service, customers now have the opportunity to easily bring the advanced performance of Microphone Mist technology into more of their spaces.”

The Bottom Line: Nureva Console combines a web client that installs on Windows and Mac meeting room computers and a cloud-based dashboard that can be accessed remotely. Together, they provide a platform to enroll, configure, and maintain every Nureva audio system to enable faster adoption throughout an organization.

Nureva Console will be available to all Nureva audio conferencing customers at no additional cost at the end of February.