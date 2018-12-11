Nureva Integrates HDL300 System With Intel Unite Platform

The What: Nureva has released an integration of its HDL300 audio conferencing system with the Intel Unite solution for content sharing and collaboration.

The What Else: The V4 plugin for the HDL300 system gives Intel Unite users easy access to the audio system controls, allowing them to quickly change volume or mute a call directly from their laptop. Intel Unite has added the Nureva HDL300 system plugin to its App Showcase, which highlights a collection of plugins that deliver digital transformation to any collaboration space.

“We are excited to be working with Intel and its Intel Unite platform to deliver a more seamless collaboration experience to our collective customers,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “Our HDL300 audio conferencing system is a perfect complement to the Intel Unite platform.”

Nureva is an exhibitor at ISE 2019 in Amsterdam this February and will be showcasing its solutions, including the HDL300 audio conferencing system. Visitors to stand 11-B180 can receive live demonstrations.

The Bottom Line: This integration is part of the ongoing expansion of Nureva’s ecosystem, designed to deliver an integrated collaboration experience. The simplicity of the HDL300 system as a plug-and-play USB device makes it well suited for integration with a wide range of products and technologies.