Nureva Installs Its Next-Generation Nureva Wall in Manhattan

Nureva Inc. announced the installation of a dual Nureva Wall WM408i system at Gordon International, a resource for high-quality reproductions of early- and mid-20th century classic furniture designs. Located in the New York Design Center in Manhattan, this is Nureva’s first installation of its digital collaboration wall that began shipping this month.

This third-generation Nureva Wall at Gordon International has replaced the first-generation Nureva Wall, which was one of the first installed when the product was introduced in 2016. Both installations were facilitated by Phi Services LLC, a collaborative technology consulting firm and an authorized Nureva reseller. Teams at Gordon International will use the Nureva Wall and Span Workspace, the system’s cloud-based visual collaboration service, during client meetings and training sessions, and at events such as first LOOK on July 18, New York’s annual contract product showcase for architects, designers, and principals.

Gordon International designers work with industry professionals in Italy and 20 sales teams across North America to develop new design ideas and bring them to market. The Nureva Wall combined with Span Workspace and the Nureva HDL300 audio conferencing system make it simpler and faster for these remote teams to work productively together on solutions to design challenges and to visualize their ideas and concepts on the expansive workspace. The Nureva Wall at Gordon International provides a 15' (4.57 m) interactive multitouch surface that gives teams the room they need to collaborate effectively, while Span Workspace lets remote team members participate just as easily from personal devices.

“Gordon International is at the forefront of furniture design, and we can’t think of a better showroom or location for the first installation of our next-generation Nureva Wall,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “They were one of the early adopters when the Nureva Wall first entered the market two years ago, and we’re excited to see how they’ll continue to use this advanced solution to accelerate their collaborative processes.”